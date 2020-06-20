All apartments in Ewa Gentry
Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:05 AM

91-1005 Keoneae Pl

91-1005 Keoneae Place · (808) 486-4166
Location

91-1005 Keoneae Place, Ewa Gentry, HI 96706
Ewa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 91-1005 Keoneae Pl · Avail. Jun 22

$2,625

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 976 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
pool
coffee bar
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
coffee bar
parking
pool
garage
91-1005 Keoneae Pl Available 06/22/20 Sun Terra South. 3 Bdrm, 2 New Bathrooms, New Kitchen w/ Enclosed Garage. - Sun Terra South
91-1005 Keoneae Place Ewa Beach, HI 96706.
This Lovely home features 3 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms.
Enclosed Garage. Fenced Yard.
New Kitchen and Both Bathrooms are new.
Ceramic tile floors. All Bedrooms have Window A/C units
Nearby schools include Ewa Makai Middle School, Friendshp Christian Schools
At Youth Center Campus and Friendship Christian Schools. Grocery Stores near
by are Foodland and Safeway. Several Coffee shops include The Coffee Bean
& Tea Leaf, McDonalds and Starbucks. Neighborhood restaurants & drive-ins.

NO PETS.

To schedule a showing. Please follow the ShowMojo link below.
https://showmojo.com/c8217ce009/listings/mapsearch

Apply online at www.fahrnirealtyhawaii.com
APPLICATION FEE: $25.

Fahrni Realty, Inc. RB:7761
808-486-4166
www.fahrnirealtyhawaii.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4204259)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 91-1005 Keoneae Pl have any available units?
91-1005 Keoneae Pl has a unit available for $2,625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 91-1005 Keoneae Pl have?
Some of 91-1005 Keoneae Pl's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 91-1005 Keoneae Pl currently offering any rent specials?
91-1005 Keoneae Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 91-1005 Keoneae Pl pet-friendly?
No, 91-1005 Keoneae Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ewa Gentry.
Does 91-1005 Keoneae Pl offer parking?
Yes, 91-1005 Keoneae Pl does offer parking.
Does 91-1005 Keoneae Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 91-1005 Keoneae Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 91-1005 Keoneae Pl have a pool?
Yes, 91-1005 Keoneae Pl has a pool.
Does 91-1005 Keoneae Pl have accessible units?
No, 91-1005 Keoneae Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 91-1005 Keoneae Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 91-1005 Keoneae Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 91-1005 Keoneae Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 91-1005 Keoneae Pl has units with air conditioning.
