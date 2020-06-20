Amenities

91-1005 Keoneae Pl Available 06/22/20 Sun Terra South. 3 Bdrm, 2 New Bathrooms, New Kitchen w/ Enclosed Garage. - Sun Terra South

91-1005 Keoneae Place Ewa Beach, HI 96706.

This Lovely home features 3 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms.

Enclosed Garage. Fenced Yard.

New Kitchen and Both Bathrooms are new.

Ceramic tile floors. All Bedrooms have Window A/C units

Nearby schools include Ewa Makai Middle School, Friendshp Christian Schools

At Youth Center Campus and Friendship Christian Schools. Grocery Stores near

by are Foodland and Safeway. Several Coffee shops include The Coffee Bean

& Tea Leaf, McDonalds and Starbucks. Neighborhood restaurants & drive-ins.



NO PETS.



To schedule a showing. Please follow the ShowMojo link below.

https://showmojo.com/c8217ce009/listings/mapsearch



Apply online at www.fahrnirealtyhawaii.com

APPLICATION FEE: $25.



Fahrni Realty, Inc. RB:7761

808-486-4166

www.fahrnirealtyhawaii.com



(RLNE4204259)