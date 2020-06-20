Amenities
91-1005 Keoneae Pl Available 06/22/20 Sun Terra South. 3 Bdrm, 2 New Bathrooms, New Kitchen w/ Enclosed Garage. - Sun Terra South
91-1005 Keoneae Place Ewa Beach, HI 96706.
This Lovely home features 3 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms.
Enclosed Garage. Fenced Yard.
New Kitchen and Both Bathrooms are new.
Ceramic tile floors. All Bedrooms have Window A/C units
Nearby schools include Ewa Makai Middle School, Friendshp Christian Schools
At Youth Center Campus and Friendship Christian Schools. Grocery Stores near
by are Foodland and Safeway. Several Coffee shops include The Coffee Bean
& Tea Leaf, McDonalds and Starbucks. Neighborhood restaurants & drive-ins.
NO PETS.
To schedule a showing. Please follow the ShowMojo link below.
https://showmojo.com/c8217ce009/listings/mapsearch
Apply online at www.fahrnirealtyhawaii.com
APPLICATION FEE: $25.
Fahrni Realty, Inc. RB:7761
808-486-4166
www.fahrnirealtyhawaii.com
(RLNE4204259)