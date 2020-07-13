/
pet friendly apartments
81 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Ewa Beach, HI
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
162 Units Available
Ewa
Kapilina Beach Homes
5100 Iroquois Ave, Ewa Beach, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,365
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,280
1278 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,490
1428 sqft
Beachfront complex with relaxing views and excellent outdoor recreational areas. Spacious apartments with hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Close to several golf courses and the historic Pearl Harbor naval base. Only one hour from Honolulu.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Ewa
91-1014 KAI KUKUMA STREET
91-1014 Kai Kukuma Street, Ocean Pointe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1449 sqft
91-1014 KAI KUKUMA STREET Available 07/22/20 Come and Enjoy Ewa Beach - Wonderful two story 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath home in Ocean Pointe. Includes a 2-car enclosed garage, covered lanai & fenced backyard.
Last updated July 13 at 05:13am
1 Unit Available
Ewa
91-340 Hoolu Pl
91-340 Hoolu Place, Ewa Gentry, HI
5 Bedrooms
$3,895
2667 sqft
Beautiful pet friendly 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom Ewa Beach home. Its a short drive to near shopping centers, restaurants, and the beach. Walking distance to dog park and playground.
Last updated July 13 at 06:39am
1 Unit Available
Ewa
91-1233 Kaileolea Drive
91-1233 Kaileolea Drive, Ocean Pointe, HI
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
1560 sqft
Spacious and beautifully maintained 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. This home is move in ready. Text Property Manager, Lydia Bishop, RB-22403, Broker/Owner, Sesame Realty, LLC RB-22469 at 808-628-0331 for questions and/or showing requests.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Ewa
91-1240 Kaileolea
91-1240 Kaileolea Drive, Ocean Pointe, HI
4 Bedrooms
$3,850
1820 sqft
91-1240 Kaileolea Available 08/01/20 Resort Community Hoakalei-Kuapapa - Price adjustment. Available on 08/01/2020. Was former Model home. 4 bedroom / 3 full bath home in the Community of Kuapapa at Hoakalei.
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Ewa
91-1003 Kanela Street
91-1003 Kanela Street, Ewa Gentry, HI
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
1512 sqft
Ewa Beach home with open concept living. Ground floor has living, dining and kitchen. Bedrooms are located upstairs. Amenities include access to pool, BBQ area and cabanas. Close to schools, shopping and entertainment.
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Ewa
91-1001 Keaunui Drive
91-1001 Keaunui Drive Road, Ocean Pointe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1287 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 7/1. Large 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home with loft area on 2nd floor... use it as an upstairs family room. Central AC, covered patio in the back, fenced yard, washer/dryer, 2-car garage.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Ewa
91-1221 Kaiopua St.
91-1221 Kaiopua Street, Ocean Pointe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1364 sqft
3br/2.
Last updated October 8 at 12:34pm
1 Unit Available
Ewa
91-1200 Keaunui Dr #205,
91-1200 Keaunui Dr, Ewa Gentry, HI
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1512 sqft
Ewa Gentry Tuscany - Pet Friendly Home - Beautiful Tuscany II Home 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage w/driveway parking. Pet Friendly Home.
Last updated July 13 at 06:39am
1 Unit Available
Ewa
91-1014 Kaipalaoa St. Unit 6505
91-1014 Kapalaoa Street, Ocean Pointe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1163 sqft
This colorful inviting home is ready July 1st comes with all major appliances and is pet friendly. There is a community pool for your enjoyment. All utilities are the responsibility of the tenant. Furniture not included!
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Ewa
91-1107 Kai Weke St.
91-1107 Kai Weke Street, Ocean Pointe, HI
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2767 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Large Ocean Pointe Home - THE MANOR HOME @ OCEAN POINTE. RESIDENCE 502 OFFERS OVER 2,700 SQ. FT. INTERIOR LIVING SPACE. COME VIEW THIS STUNNING, IMMACULATE SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN THE POPULAR OCEAN POINTE COMMUNITY.
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Ewa
91-1036 Kaiuliuli Street
91-1036 Kai'uli'uli Street, Ocean Pointe, HI
4 Bedrooms
$3,650
1924 sqft
4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath, 2 car garage, private fenced yard, with Solar Water Heater. The Home Master Bedroom located on the 1st floor TRASH, RECYCLING, BASIC CABLE, INTERNET, LANDLINE PHONE .
Last updated July 13 at 05:13am
1 Unit Available
Ewa
91-1370 Kaileolea Dr
91-1370 Kaileolea Drive, Ocean Pointe, HI
4 Bedrooms
$3,695
2016 sqft
Spacious 2,000sqft 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome in Ocean Pointe, Ewa Beach. Short drive to shopping centers, restaurants, and the beach! This large townhouse has a living room, a dining area, a separate laundry room, loft, and storage closets.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
29 Units Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
Kalaeloa
4285 Independence Rd, Kapolei, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,427
1217 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,529
1397 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Incredible townhome-style units in a close-knit community near stunning beaches and Oahu's greatest attractions. Eleven different floor plans to choose from. Close to H-1 Freeway and steps from shopping and entertainment.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
19 Units Available
Waipahu
Oasis Townhomes
94-207 Wipahu Street, Waipahu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,567
882 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just 12 miles from Wheeler Army Airfield. Units include laundry, patios or balconies, hardwood floors, and walk-in closets. Community features BBQ grill, clubhouse, e-payments, gym, parking and pool
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
Kapolei Lofts
761 Wakea Street, Kapolei, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,469
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
E komo mai (welcome) to Kapolei Lofts. Elevate your lifestyle with a new 1, 2, or 3 bedroom apartment at our pet-friendly apartment community in Kapolei.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Waipahu
94-474 Loaa St.
94-474 Loaa Street, Waipahu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
960 sqft
94-474 Loaa St. Available 08/01/20 Well maintained / Very Clean / 3BR / 1.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
92-1977 Kulihi St
92-1977 Kulihi Street, Makakilo, HI
4 Bedrooms
$3,395
1803 sqft
Kahiwelo at Makakilo - 4 Bedroom home with diamond head view. PET Friendly! Stunning Diamond Head and Ocean View. New Beautiful Home in Desired neighborhood of Kahiwelo. Landscaped Fenced yard, perfect for family and pets.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
540 Manawai Street Unit 504
540 Manawai Street, Kapolei, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1203 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2Br/2.5Ba Townhouse (Manawai St) - CALL LOA DURANTE (RS-80146) FOR VIEWING @ 808-670-8015 AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES WHEN VIEWING THE PROPERTY.
Last updated July 13 at 06:39am
1 Unit Available
Ewa
91-1008 Hooilo Pl
91-1008 Hooilo Place, Ewa Gentry, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1084 sqft
Month to Month Lease. Dog & cat FRIENDLY single family home with fenced in yard, 2 car attached garage & 2 additional parking spaces on driveway.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Ewa
91-1144 Waiemi St.
91-1144 Waiemi Street, Ocean Pointe, HI
4 Bedrooms
$3,450
1688 sqft
Fantastic 4 Bedroom 3 Full Bath home in the RESORT community of Hoakalei! - Amenities included for this beautiful rental are: BASIC CABLE, INTERNET, & PHONE as well as the use of the fitness center, pool, and tennis courts.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
91-1141 Kamaaha Loop, 4D
91-1141 Kamaaha Loop, Kapolei, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
840 sqft
PET FRIENDLY 2 bedroom in Kapolei - 2 bedroom,1.5 bath townhome in Kapolei. PET FRIENDLY, cat and small dog allowed breed restrictions. Recently renovated, new kitchen counters and cabinets. Washer/dryer in unit. 2 reserved parking stalls.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Ewa
91-1161 Lukahiu Pl
91-1161 Lukahiu Place, Ewa Gentry, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1496 sqft
3br/2.5ba w/2 car garage & enclosed yard (PETS NEGOTIABLE) (Ewa Beach) - Available July 1, 2020 Text Arlene Ichimura [RA] #RS-75492 at 808-721-7990 AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES WHEN VIEWING THE PROPERTY.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Ewa
91-1043 A'AWA DRIVE
91-1043 Aawa Drive, West Loch Estate, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1644 sqft
91-1043 A'AWA DRIVE Available 07/25/20 Westloch Fairways 3br/2.5ba Home w/2 Car Garage - Larger, shabby sheek 3 bedroom, 2.5 baths attached single family home in Ewa, Westloch Fairways.
