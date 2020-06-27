91-339 Fort Weaver Road, Back

Amenities

Tiny House All utilities Fully Furnished - Property Id: 273535



Tiny House has everything that you will need including washer, dryer, dishes, towels, cookware, grill very cute yard, on site parking, 1 block to the beach and 1/3 mile to Ewa Beach Park.There are 3 houses on the property and this one is the far back. I am looking for short term rental, a few months , just bring your toothbrush!!

1 Person is preferred and no pets please

No Dogs Allowed



