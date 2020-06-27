All apartments in Ewa Beach
Find more places like 91-339 Fort Weaver Road, Back.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ewa Beach, HI
/
91-339 Fort Weaver Road, Back
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:13 PM

91-339 Fort Weaver Road, Back

91-339 Fort Weaver Rd · (828) 301-4268
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Ewa Beach
See all
Ewa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

91-339 Fort Weaver Rd, Ewa Beach, HI 96706
Ewa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit Back · Avail. now

$1,400

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 203 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
bbq/grill
some paid utils
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Tiny House All utilities Fully Furnished - Property Id: 273535

Tiny House has everything that you will need including washer, dryer, dishes, towels, cookware, grill very cute yard, on site parking, 1 block to the beach and 1/3 mile to Ewa Beach Park.There are 3 houses on the property and this one is the far back. I am looking for short term rental, a few months , just bring your toothbrush!!
1 Person is preferred and no pets please
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/273535
Property Id 273535

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5931649)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 91-339 Fort Weaver Road, Back have any available units?
91-339 Fort Weaver Road, Back has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 91-339 Fort Weaver Road, Back have?
Some of 91-339 Fort Weaver Road, Back's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 91-339 Fort Weaver Road, Back currently offering any rent specials?
91-339 Fort Weaver Road, Back is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 91-339 Fort Weaver Road, Back pet-friendly?
No, 91-339 Fort Weaver Road, Back is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ewa Beach.
Does 91-339 Fort Weaver Road, Back offer parking?
Yes, 91-339 Fort Weaver Road, Back offers parking.
Does 91-339 Fort Weaver Road, Back have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 91-339 Fort Weaver Road, Back offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 91-339 Fort Weaver Road, Back have a pool?
No, 91-339 Fort Weaver Road, Back does not have a pool.
Does 91-339 Fort Weaver Road, Back have accessible units?
No, 91-339 Fort Weaver Road, Back does not have accessible units.
Does 91-339 Fort Weaver Road, Back have units with dishwashers?
No, 91-339 Fort Weaver Road, Back does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 91-339 Fort Weaver Road, Back have units with air conditioning?
No, 91-339 Fort Weaver Road, Back does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 91-339 Fort Weaver Road, Back?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Kapilina Beach Homes
5100 Iroquois Ave
Ewa Beach, HI 96706

Similar Pages

Ewa Beach 1 BedroomsEwa Beach 2 Bedrooms
Ewa Beach Apartments with ParkingEwa Beach Apartments with Pools
Ewa Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsHonolulu County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Honolulu, HIKapolei, HIWaipahu, HIWahiawa, HIOcean Pointe, HIHalawa, HIEwa Gentry, HIAhuimanu, HIPearl City, HI
West Loch Estate, HIPupukea, HIEast Honolulu, HIMililani Mauka, HIKaneohe, HIHaleiwa, HIWaianae, HIWaikele, HIWaialua, HI
Mililani Town, HINanakuli, HIWaimalu, HIWaipio, HIWaipio Acres, HIMakaha, HIMakakilo, HIRoyal Kunia, HI

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Hawaii at ManoaHawaii Pacific University
Kapiolani Community College
Honolulu Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity