94 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in East Honolulu, HI
"Each night Honolulu city lights /Bring me back again /You are my island sunset /You are my island dream." (- Keola Beamer)
East Honolulu is a part of Honolulu proper on the island of Oahu. From calm beaches just east of the iconic Diamond Head crater to the snorkeling wonders at Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve, East Honolulu is rife with natural beauty, stunning ocean front homes, great shopping, and good eats. The question isnt why should you move here, its what are you waiting for? See more
Finding an apartment in East Honolulu that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.