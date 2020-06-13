94 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in East Honolulu, HI

"Each night Honolulu city lights /Bring me back again /You are my island sunset /You are my island dream." (- Keola Beamer)

East Honolulu is a part of Honolulu proper on the island of Oahu. From calm beaches just east of the iconic Diamond Head crater to the snorkeling wonders at Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve, East Honolulu is rife with natural beauty, stunning ocean front homes, great shopping, and good eats. The question isnt why should you move here, its what are you waiting for?