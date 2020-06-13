Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:33 PM

94 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in East Honolulu, HI

Finding an apartment in East Honolulu that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing ... Read Guide >

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Kuliouou - Kalani Iki
1 Unit Available
4986 Poola Street
4986 Poola Street, East Honolulu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1581 sqft
Lower Waialae Iki 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Single Family Home - Great View! Nice single family home in lower Waialae Iki. One level, 3 bedroom, 2 bath, dining room, lanai, 2 car carport, storage area. Living area 1,581 sq. ft. Carport 440 sq. ft.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Kuliouou - Kalani Iki
1 Unit Available
612 Hind Iuka Drive
612 Hind Iuka Drive, East Honolulu, HI
4 Bedrooms
$4,995
2807 sqft
612 Hind Iuka Drive Available 06/23/20 AINA HAINA HOME FOR RENT, UTILITIES INCLUDED and SMALL PETS NEGOTIABLE!!! - Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bath home in highly desired Aina Haina.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Kuliouou - Kalani Iki
1 Unit Available
1206 Laukahi Street A2
1206 Laukahi Street, East Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
900 sqft
Spacious 2 bedrooms in Kahala area - Property Id: 300721 Fully renovated 2 bedrooms with all the new appliances, swimming pool, split A/C. Conveniently location. Good school districts for elementary, middle, and high school.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hawaii Kai
1 Unit Available
444 Lunalilo Home Road, #224
444 Lunalilo Home Road, East Honolulu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1281 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
3/2.5 Marina Front Townhouse with 2 Parking & A/C - Recently remodeled 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom, townhouse with a gourmet kitchen, new appliances, window A/Cs, and a separate 4x4x8 foot storage area.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Kuliouou - Kalani Iki
1 Unit Available
1409 Laukahi Street
1409 Laukahi Street, East Honolulu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1964 sqft
Beautiful Waialae Iki home 3 bedrooms 3.5 bathrooms, pool and AMAZING views! - This beautiful Waialae Iki home will be available June 13th. Three bedroom, three and one half bath.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Hawaii Kai
1 Unit Available
7018 Hawaii Kai Drive
7018 Hawai’I Kai Drive, East Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
1331 sqft
Beautiful partial furnished townhouse in Hawaii Kai -West Marina available starting from 6/20/2020. Pet-allowed. Military-friendly. Enjoy Marina-living lifestyle. Close to Costco and Shopping Centers- Koko Marina Center and Hawaii Kai Town Center.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Hawaii Kai
1 Unit Available
1067 Kuekue Street
1067 Kuekue Street, East Honolulu, HI
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
3144 sqft
PET FRIENDLY-Executive Style Home in Leolani Community Of Hawaii Kai, 4 Bedrooms + Den for 5th Bedroom and 2.5 Baths WITH POOL! Large Master Bedroom & Master Bathroom. Great Room, Dining Room and Media room.
Results within 1 mile of East Honolulu

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Waialae - Kahala
1 Unit Available
4739 Aukai Ave
4739 ʻaukai Avenue, Honolulu, HI
5 Bedrooms
$9,000
4013 sqft
4739 Aukai Ave Available 07/10/20 Kahala 5 Bedroom AUKAI Ave + Pool - Make this your new home. A very spacious 4000+sf level one level home. Brand new flooring throughout - not shown in photos. Four Large bedrooms 4 Bathrooms in main house.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Kaimuki
1 Unit Available
3919 Pili Place
3919 Pili Place, Honolulu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1068 sqft
Beautifully updated 3 bdrm/1 bath with spectacular Diamond Head & ocean views - Beautiful Diamond Head & ocean views compliment this fully renovated and never before lived in upstairs unit in Wilhelmina Rise! Three bedrooms, one bath with spacious
Results within 5 miles of East Honolulu
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Waikiki
6 Units Available
Moana Vista Apartments
1720 Ala Moana Boulevard, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$1,050
380 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
460 sqft
Conveniently located at the edge of Waikiki! Our 3 story walk-up apartment homes are located between Ala Moana and Waikiki. Our neighborhood puts you within walking distance to all life's needs.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Mccully - Moiliili
4 Units Available
Punahou Heights
1552 Young Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,550
522 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
730 sqft
Welcome home to beautiful Punahou Heights Apartment Homes. You can't beat the location on the corner of Young and Punahou. Spacious floor plans offer large open floor plans with wood like flooring, great kitchens.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Mccully - Moiliili
2 Units Available
Kapiolani Village
2647 Kapiolani Blvd #3, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,271
480 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
550 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Experience your new home at Kapiolani Village Apartments. Located in Honolulu's 96814 area, living at this community gives you a variety of nearby highlights.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Waikiki
3 Units Available
Napili Towers
451 Nahua Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
730 sqft
Our RENOVATED, trendy apartment homes feature modern interiors in a prime Waikiki location. Overlooking the Ala Wai Canal, we offer you affordable luxury. Our property is about two short blocks to the newly built International Market Place.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Waikiki
4 Units Available
Hobron Apartments
333 Hobron Lane, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$1,445
311 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,665
428 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Our extraordinary community offers Studio, One Bedroom and Two Bedroom apartment homes. Our keyed entry, 4-story building is located just 2 blocks from beautiful beaches, world-class shopping and the exciting Waikiki night life.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Waikiki
4 Units Available
Waikiki Walina Apartment Homes
441 Walina St, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$1,195
561 sqft
Make your new home at Waikiki Walina Apartments, located in the heart of Waikiki with its spectacular beaches, world-class shopping and a wide variety of dining choices.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Makiki - Lower Punchbowl - Tantalu
1 Unit Available
Kewalo Apartments
1442 Kewalo Street, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$1,395
320 sqft
Welcome home to Kewalo Apartments. Your future community offers Studio apartment homes. Kewalo Apartments is conveniently located at 1442 Kewalo Street in lovely Makiki.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ala Moana - Kakaako
1 Unit Available
801 S. King Street, #1708
801 S King St, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
782 sqft
Downtown living in Kaka'ako in gorgeous 2/2 condo with A/C! - Downtown condo in Honolulu's up and coming desirable Kaka'ako area! This 2/2 with 782 sq ft of living space includes a spacious white kitchen, full size washer and dryer, walk-in closets,

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ala Moana - Kakaako
1 Unit Available
1330 Ala Moana Blvd., Unit 3006
1330 Ala Moana Boulevard, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1211 sqft
Nauru Tower Kakaako Furnished 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom 2 Parking Ocean View Executive Condominium - This residence is within the Nauru Tower luxury condominium on the Honolulu Coast line with 1312 square feet of furnished living space.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Makiki - Lower Punchbowl - Tantalu
1 Unit Available
1210 Wilder Avenue #303
1210 Wilder Avenue, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
620 sqft
Wilder Hale in Makiki - Available June 1st currently vacant and easy to show. Call Belinda 808-741-5656.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Kailua
1 Unit Available
14 Aulike Street
14 Aulike Street, Honolulu County, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1167 sqft
Central Kailua location with breezes & views of the mountains and sea! Clean & fresh 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment with updated bathrooms and kitchen, newer appliances, tankless water heater, carpet, paint & fixtures.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Makiki - Lower Punchbowl - Tantalu
1 Unit Available
1548 Liholiho Street #304
1548 Liholiho Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,350
565 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Must See 1 bedroom/1 bathroom Apartment...Available Now!!! - Partially furnished, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom and 1 parking unit in Makiki. It is close proximity to Punahou School, Makiki District Park and the bus line.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Nuuanu - Punchbowl
1 Unit Available
2529-1 Pali Hwy
2529 Pali Hwy, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,700
400 sqft
2529-1 Pali Hwy Available 06/15/20 Nuuanu Studio Full Kitchen & Bath - Available now. Nice & cozy fully furnished studio in the heart of Nuuanu. Full kitchen & bath. Approx, 400 Sqft. 1 Parking Stall.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mccully - Moiliili
1 Unit Available
2724 Kahoaloha Lane #1605
2724 Kahoaloha Lane, Honolulu, HI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,550
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
$1,500 - 1 Bdrm / 1 Bath / 1-Parking@ Kings Gate UTILITIES INCLUDED - KEY FEATURES: Year Built: 1981 Sq.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Makiki - Lower Punchbowl - Tantalu
1 Unit Available
923 Green St Downstairs
923 Green Street, Honolulu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,975
1344 sqft
Renovated 3BD/2BA House off Ward (2 LARGE DOGS OK) - Property Id: 265242 Rare and HUGE home in the core of urban Honolulu.
City Guide for East Honolulu, HI

"Each night Honolulu city lights /Bring me back again /You are my island sunset /You are my island dream." (- Keola Beamer)

East Honolulu is a part of Honolulu proper on the island of Oahu. From calm beaches just east of the iconic Diamond Head crater to the snorkeling wonders at Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve, East Honolulu is rife with natural beauty, stunning ocean front homes, great shopping, and good eats. The question isnt why should you move here, its what are you waiting for? See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in East Honolulu, HI

Finding an apartment in East Honolulu that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

