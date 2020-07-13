/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:36 PM
131 Apartments for rent in East Honolulu, HI with pool
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Kuliouou - Kalani Iki
1206 Laukahi Street A2
1206 Laukahi Street, East Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 2 bedrooms in Kahala area - Property Id: 300721 Fully renovated 2 bedrooms with all the new appliances, swimming pool, split A/C. Conveniently location. Good school districts for elementary, middle, and high school.
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Kuliouou - Kalani Iki
119 Niuiki Circle
119 Niuiki Circle, East Honolulu, HI
4 Bedrooms
$9,000
3265 sqft
119 Niuiki Circle Available 09/03/20 Tropical Home w/Pool, Yard, Outdoor Lanai for Entertaining, & A/C. Hale Niuiki - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Hawaii Kai
520 Lunalilo Home Road #318,
520 Lunalilo Home Road, East Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
1521 sqft
Modern Water Front Condo w/Gorgeous Views, A/C, Yard, & Shared Pool. Ohana Kai - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Hawaii Kai
1090 Kahului St
1090 Kahului Street, East Honolulu, HI
6 Bedrooms
$15,000
4500 sqft
6bd/6.5ba Luxury Home w/Ocean views, Private Pool, & A/C. Villa Luana - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
1 of 45
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Kuliouou - Kalani Iki
5687 Kalanianaole
5687 Kalaniana’Ole Highway, East Honolulu, HI
5 Bedrooms
$39,950
5103 sqft
Gorgeous Oceanfront Home w/Private Pool, Jacuzzi, & Sunset Views. Moana Lani - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Hawaii Kai
501 Hahaione St. #4L
501 Hahaione Street, East Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1244 sqft
Mauna Luan 2/2/2 ~ FULLY FURNISHED - FULLY FURNISHED with designer furniture, tastefully done. NEW A/C UNIT in Master and additional portable AC unit in 2nd bedroom. Calming treetop views and quiet surroundings.
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Hawaii Kai
915 Kahauloa Pl
915 Kahauloa Place, East Honolulu, HI
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
2567 sqft
Large Tropical Modern Home w/Pool, Ocean / Koko Head Views, & A/C. Makani Lani - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
1 of 45
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Hawaii Kai
176 Hanapepe Loop
176 Hanapepe Loop, East Honolulu, HI
6 Bedrooms
$75,000
8800 sqft
Private cove, Beach, Estate, Oceanfront, All-suite, Ultra luxurious, Ocean House - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Kuliouou - Kalani Iki
4980 Poola St
4980 Poola Street, East Honolulu, HI
5 Bedrooms
$7,855
1678 sqft
5bd/3ba Private Island Retreat Home w/ A/C & Ocean Views. Hale Poola - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Kuliouou - Kalani Iki
48 Niuiki Circle
48 Niuiki Circle, East Honolulu, HI
4 Bedrooms
$14,000
Ocean Front 4 bedroom, 3 bath in beautiful Hawaii Kai! - Enjoy the crystalline ocean and gentle trade winds as you relax on the large oceanfront lanai of this beautiful home.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Hawaii Kai
555 Hahaione Street, Apt. #6-E
555 Hahaione Street, East Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,500
1019 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Commodore 1 bdm/1 ba with 2 Pkg and wonderful amenities - Welcome home to this spacious 1 bedroom unit at Commodore in Hawaii Kai. Enjoy the extra large living room with pretty tree top views.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Hawaii Kai
500 Lunalilo Home Road
500 Lunalilo Home Road, East Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,350
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully furnished with central a.c. 1/1/1 unit 874 s.ft. of interior living area in building #3 ( on the quieter side of the complex.) Fully equipped kitchen with a wine cabinet & storage cabinets. Remote control sun shades. Newer laminate floor.
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Hawaii Kai
453 Portlock Rd
453 Portlock Road, East Honolulu, HI
6 Bedrooms
$25,000
4175 sqft
Beachfront Estate w/Private Pool, Close to Dining, Shops, Golf: Maunalua Sunset - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Hawaii Kai
444 LUNALILO HOME ROAD #229 KAIMALA MARINA
444 Lunalilo Home Road, East Honolulu, HI
3 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
1555 sqft
KAIMALA MARINA #229 - 4 Bed / 3 Bath / 1 Office / 2 Designated Parking -Property Address- KAIMALA MARINA #229 444 LUNALILO HOME ROAD HONOLULU, HI 96825 Aloha! Due to Honolulu’s new social distancing rules, we are conducting only private showings
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Hawaii Kai
250 Kawaihae Street 14F
250 Kawaihae Street, East Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1644 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly available! Large 2-bed/2-bath/2-parking (Hawaii Kai) - Spacious 1,644 SF 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo residence with 2 covered assigned parking spaces in the luxury building of Mt. Terrace available for lease.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Hawaii Kai
531 Hahaione Street
531 Hahaione Street, East Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1211 sqft
BEAUTIFUL MOVE IN READY SECURE UNIT NEAR ELEVATOR - High floor, 2 covered parking, all new appliances, flooring, kitchen and bathrooms.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Hawaii Kai
80 Poipu Drive
80 Po‘Ipū Drive, East Honolulu, HI
4 Bedrooms
$10,000
4866 sqft
Large fully furnished executive style home with four bedrooms and 3.5 baths, garaged parking, dining room, bar, and heated pool. This luxurious home is located just above Maunalua Bay in the Portlock neighborhood.
1 of 25
Last updated February 21 at 04:02am
1 Unit Available
Kuliouou - Kalani Iki
1142 Waikui Place
1142 Waikui Place, East Honolulu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$8,250
5149 sqft
True Hawaiian style, beautifully renovated single level home on world famous Waialae Country Club. Resort living minutes from downtown and Waikiki.
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Hawaii Kai
718 Halaula Place
718 Halaula Place, East Honolulu, HI
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2031 sqft
Rarely available large 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom single family home with in-ground pool in the highly desirable Hawaii Kai neighborhood of Mariner's Cove.
Results within 1 mile of East Honolulu
1 of 47
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Waialae - Kahala
4580 Aukai Ave
4580 ʻaukai Avenue, Honolulu, HI
6 Bedrooms
$18,000
3308 sqft
One block from beach, Estate, Open-air living, Kahala locale, Luxury, Hokulani - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
Waialae - Kahala
1026 Iiwi Street
1026 Iiwi Street, Honolulu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1784 sqft
Vintage home with over 1784 Sq Ft of living space includes a private backyard with pool.
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Waialae - Kahala
1018 Kealaolu Ave
1018 Kealaolu Avenue, Honolulu, HI
4 Bedrooms
$8,000
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Kahala Luxury Living - Built in 1938 and recently renovated, this luxury home offers a unique combination of vintage and modern beach charm.
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Waialae - Kahala
1420 Pueo Street
1420 Pueo Street, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1628 sqft
1420 Pueo Street Available 11/01/20 2bd/2ba Home w/Private Pool, Upscale decor, & Near Kahala Beach. Kahala Cottage - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Waialae - Kahala
4340 Pahoa Ave #23A
4340 Pahoa Avenue, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1606 sqft
Kahala's Premiere Condominium - 3 bed/2 bath! - Kahala’s premiere condominium, The Regency at Kahala, offers an opportunity to rent a 3-bedroom, 2-bath unit with 1-reserved parking stall.
