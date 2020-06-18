All apartments in East Honolulu
915 Kahauloa Pl
915 Kahauloa Pl

915 Kahauloa Place · (800) 882-9828 ext. 1
Location

915 Kahauloa Place, East Honolulu, HI 96825
Hawaii Kai

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 915 Kahauloa Pl · Avail. now

$10,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2567 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pool
air conditioning
hot tub
media room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
media room
Large Tropical Modern Home w/Pool, Ocean / Koko Head Views, & A/C. Makani Lani - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.

Make lasting memories with your family in this tropical retreat. Located in Hawaii Kai on a quiet cul-de-sac, Makani Lani provides expansive views and a spa-like setting near all the attractions of south Oahu.

The main floor of Makani Lani offers commanding views of Koko Crater and the deep blues of the Pacific in the airy living space, well-appointed kitchen, and dining area. The upstairs master bedroom also features breathtaking views of Koko Crater, a king bed, and a spa-inspired en suite bathroom. Downstairs, the ground-floor master bedroom with king bed and en suite bathroom allows for convenient access to the  pool (heating optional). There is even a sitting area on the ground floor, equipped with a small refrigerator and drink station, making it perfect for entertaining while lounging at the pool. The three remaining bedrooms, which share a bathroom, include two with queen beds and another with two twin beds.

Makani Lani is surrounded by lush palms, creating an intimate space to enjoy the pool, outdoor shower, and barbecue area. The covered lanai is the perfect spot to take in the Koko Crater view while lounging poolside. There is even a grassy lawn with swings for the keiki (kids) to have some fun.

Just minutes away you’ll find the turquoise waters and shops of Koko Marina. Hawaii Kai’s premier shopping area includes restaurants, boutiques, Costco, a movie theater, and access to water sports. This Hawaii Kai home is ideally located near championship golf courses, famous hiking trails, and world-renowned beaches like Sandy Beach, Hanauma Bay, and Portlock. Popular Kailua and Waikiki are just a short drive away. Come stay at Makani Lani in Oahu’s gorgeous Hawaii Kai area and you’ll see why they call Hawaii paradise!

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND DISCLOSURES:
1. Rates and fees are subject to change. Minimum stay requirements may apply. Inquire for possible discounts.
2. Online bookings are subject to manager or owner approval.
3. Standard occupancy for this is 10 guests with a max occupancy of 12 guests. There will be an extra fee for additional guests over the standard occupancy.
4. TA 102-72-8391
5. Air conditioning notes: home has partial air conditioning. Ask booking agent for details.
6. Pool heating available at additional fee - inquire for details.

Max Included Electric Charge: $400

*Rates are based on a 3 month stay, rates may vary based on length of stay.*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5842639)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 915 Kahauloa Pl have any available units?
915 Kahauloa Pl has a unit available for $10,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 915 Kahauloa Pl have?
Some of 915 Kahauloa Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 915 Kahauloa Pl currently offering any rent specials?
915 Kahauloa Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 915 Kahauloa Pl pet-friendly?
No, 915 Kahauloa Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Honolulu.
Does 915 Kahauloa Pl offer parking?
No, 915 Kahauloa Pl does not offer parking.
Does 915 Kahauloa Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 915 Kahauloa Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 915 Kahauloa Pl have a pool?
Yes, 915 Kahauloa Pl has a pool.
Does 915 Kahauloa Pl have accessible units?
No, 915 Kahauloa Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 915 Kahauloa Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 915 Kahauloa Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 915 Kahauloa Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 915 Kahauloa Pl has units with air conditioning.
