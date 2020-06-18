915 Kahauloa Pl

Amenities

Large Tropical Modern Home w/Pool, Ocean / Koko Head Views, & A/C. Makani Lani - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.



Make lasting memories with your family in this tropical retreat. Located in Hawaii Kai on a quiet cul-de-sac, Makani Lani provides expansive views and a spa-like setting near all the attractions of south Oahu.



The main floor of Makani Lani offers commanding views of Koko Crater and the deep blues of the Pacific in the airy living space, well-appointed kitchen, and dining area. The upstairs master bedroom also features breathtaking views of Koko Crater, a king bed, and a spa-inspired en suite bathroom. Downstairs, the ground-floor master bedroom with king bed and en suite bathroom allows for convenient access to the pool (heating optional). There is even a sitting area on the ground floor, equipped with a small refrigerator and drink station, making it perfect for entertaining while lounging at the pool. The three remaining bedrooms, which share a bathroom, include two with queen beds and another with two twin beds.



Makani Lani is surrounded by lush palms, creating an intimate space to enjoy the pool, outdoor shower, and barbecue area. The covered lanai is the perfect spot to take in the Koko Crater view while lounging poolside. There is even a grassy lawn with swings for the keiki (kids) to have some fun.



Just minutes away you’ll find the turquoise waters and shops of Koko Marina. Hawaii Kai’s premier shopping area includes restaurants, boutiques, Costco, a movie theater, and access to water sports. This Hawaii Kai home is ideally located near championship golf courses, famous hiking trails, and world-renowned beaches like Sandy Beach, Hanauma Bay, and Portlock. Popular Kailua and Waikiki are just a short drive away. Come stay at Makani Lani in Oahu’s gorgeous Hawaii Kai area and you’ll see why they call Hawaii paradise!



