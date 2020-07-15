613 Moaniala St.

Amenities

guest suite furnished

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities guest suite

Exclusive Gated Community Home at The Pointe in Hawaii Loa Ridge (Partially furnished) - "Hale Kukulu o Kalani"



A beautiful home in Oahu's most exclusive gated community, The Pointe. Spacious with incredible ocean and mountain views.



2 bedroom, 2.5 bath, den/bedroom, plus a detached guest suite w/ another Bedroom and full bathroom. Furnished with bed in 3 bedrooms, dresser and armoire in master bedroom, couch in family room and casual dining table set in living room area.



Concrete & steel construction. Ocean breezes, with living spaces, lanai, and bedrooms with stunning ocean views.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4385446)