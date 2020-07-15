All apartments in East Honolulu
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:56 PM

613 Moaniala St.

613 Moaniala Street · (844) 853-3628
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

613 Moaniala Street, East Honolulu, HI 96821
Kuliouou - Kalani Iki

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 613 Moaniala St. · Avail. now

$5,500

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3372 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

guest suite
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
guest suite
Exclusive Gated Community Home at The Pointe in Hawaii Loa Ridge (Partially furnished) - "Hale Kukulu o Kalani"

A beautiful home in Oahu's most exclusive gated community, The Pointe. Spacious with incredible ocean and mountain views.

2 bedroom, 2.5 bath, den/bedroom, plus a detached guest suite w/ another Bedroom and full bathroom. Furnished with bed in 3 bedrooms, dresser and armoire in master bedroom, couch in family room and casual dining table set in living room area.

Concrete & steel construction. Ocean breezes, with living spaces, lanai, and bedrooms with stunning ocean views.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4385446)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 613 Moaniala St. have any available units?
613 Moaniala St. has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 613 Moaniala St. currently offering any rent specials?
613 Moaniala St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 613 Moaniala St. pet-friendly?
No, 613 Moaniala St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Honolulu.
Does 613 Moaniala St. offer parking?
No, 613 Moaniala St. does not offer parking.
Does 613 Moaniala St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 613 Moaniala St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 613 Moaniala St. have a pool?
No, 613 Moaniala St. does not have a pool.
Does 613 Moaniala St. have accessible units?
No, 613 Moaniala St. does not have accessible units.
Does 613 Moaniala St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 613 Moaniala St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 613 Moaniala St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 613 Moaniala St. does not have units with air conditioning.
