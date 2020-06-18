4980 Poola St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access

5bd/3ba Private Island Retreat Home w/ A/C & Ocean Views. Hale Poola - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.



This recently-upgraded five-bedroom, three-bathroom home sits in the wonderful quiet neighborhood of Aina Haina. Hale Poola typically sleeps 10 people, but comfortably accommodates up to 12. The home offers the perfect retreat for families hoping to avoid the hustle and bustle of Waikiki, yet remain close to all the attractions of south Oahu.



Unassuming, Private Tranquility



Hale Poola’s open floor plan provides an ideal setting for spending family time together. Guests will particularly enjoy gathering in the large living room, which has a vaulted ceilings and plenty of seating options. A bonus living room also includes an office space.



Prepare lunch on the gas grill and feel the trade winds blow as you sit under the umbrella at the outdoor dining table. A lovely garden awaits just beyond the lanai. In the garage, you’ll find a convenient laundry area and all the beach chairs and toys you’ll need for daytime excursions.



Hawaiian Style Outdoor Lanai



Conveniently located, Hale Poola allows quick access to destinations such as renowned Hanauma Bay, the endless dining and shopping options of Waikiki, and world-class golf. Wailupe Beach is just a five-minute walk away. Less than a five-minute drive takes you to Oahu’s other scenic south shore beaches, famous for their white sands and great surf.



Standard occupancy for this is 10 guests with a max occupancy of 12 guests. There will be an extra fee for additional guests over the standard occupancy.



ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND DISCLOSURES:

1. Rates and fees are subject to change. Minimum stay requirements may apply. Inquire for possible discounts.

2. Online bookings are subject to manager or owner approval.

3. TA-040-366-2848-01

4. There is air conditioning in three of the bedrooms, as well as the living room.



Max Included Electric Charge: $350



*Rates are based on a 3 month stay, rates may vary based on length of stay.*



No Pets Allowed



