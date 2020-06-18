All apartments in East Honolulu
4980 Poola St
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

4980 Poola St

4980 Poola Street
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4980 Poola Street, East Honolulu, HI 96821
Kuliouou - Kalani Iki

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 4980 Poola St · Avail. now

$7,855

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 1678 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
5bd/3ba Private Island Retreat Home w/ A/C & Ocean Views. Hale Poola - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.

This recently-upgraded five-bedroom, three-bathroom home sits in the wonderful quiet neighborhood of Aina Haina. Hale Poola typically sleeps 10 people, but comfortably accommodates up to 12. The home offers the perfect retreat for families hoping to avoid the hustle and bustle of Waikiki, yet remain close to all the attractions of south Oahu.

Unassuming, Private Tranquility

Hale Poola’s open floor plan provides an ideal setting for spending family time together. Guests will particularly enjoy gathering in the large living room, which has a vaulted ceilings and plenty of seating options. A bonus living room also includes an office space.

Prepare lunch on the gas grill and feel the trade winds blow as you sit under the umbrella at the outdoor dining table. A lovely garden awaits just beyond the lanai. In the garage, you’ll find a convenient laundry area and all the beach chairs and toys you’ll need for daytime excursions.

Hawaiian Style Outdoor Lanai

Conveniently located, Hale Poola allows quick access to destinations such as renowned Hanauma Bay, the endless dining and shopping options of Waikiki, and world-class golf. Wailupe Beach is just a five-minute walk away. Less than a five-minute drive takes you to Oahu’s other scenic south shore beaches, famous for their white sands and great surf.

Standard occupancy for this is 10 guests with a max occupancy of 12 guests. There will be an extra fee for additional guests over the standard occupancy.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND DISCLOSURES:
1. Rates and fees are subject to change. Minimum stay requirements may apply. Inquire for possible discounts.
2. Online bookings are subject to manager or owner approval.
3. TA-040-366-2848-01
4. There is air conditioning in three of the bedrooms, as well as the living room.

Max Included Electric Charge: $350

*Rates are based on a 3 month stay, rates may vary based on length of stay.*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5843274)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4980 Poola St have any available units?
4980 Poola St has a unit available for $7,855 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4980 Poola St have?
Some of 4980 Poola St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4980 Poola St currently offering any rent specials?
4980 Poola St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4980 Poola St pet-friendly?
No, 4980 Poola St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Honolulu.
Does 4980 Poola St offer parking?
Yes, 4980 Poola St does offer parking.
Does 4980 Poola St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4980 Poola St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4980 Poola St have a pool?
Yes, 4980 Poola St has a pool.
Does 4980 Poola St have accessible units?
No, 4980 Poola St does not have accessible units.
Does 4980 Poola St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4980 Poola St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4980 Poola St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4980 Poola St has units with air conditioning.
