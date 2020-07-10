444 LUNALILO HOME ROAD #229 KAIMALA MARINA

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

KAIMALA MARINA #229 - 4 Bed / 3 Bath / 1 Office / 2 Designated Parking



-Property Address-

KAIMALA MARINA #229

444 LUNALILO HOME ROAD

HONOLULU, HI 96825



Aloha!

Due to Honolulu’s new social distancing rules, we are conducting only private showings until the “Stay-at-Home” order has stopped.



Prior to viewing the property in person, you’ll be required to check the online photos of the property as well as answer a few clarifying questions by one of our property managers.



Please contact Benjamin at 808-386-0261 at to schedule a showing. If you can't get a hold of Jon, please call Jon at 808-386-6139.



-Description-

We have a sweeping 4 bed 3 bath luxury apartment with an office and built in desk, counter top and drawers in the heart of Hawaii Kai. Located in Kaimala Marina, this rare listing features a massive 467 sq ft lanai, a modern kitchen, and beautiful wood style flooring. The unit is centrally located near Costco and the Hawaii Kai Town center, as well as the popular Sandys beach park, Coco Head, and Hanauma Bay. The community is quiet and has great amenities such as a pool, BBQ area, marina access, and a security guard. This beautiful home is move in ready!



-Rental Terms-



Rent: $3,500.00

Utilities Included: Water / Sewer / Trash

Available: Now

Application Fee: $30.00 per person over 18 years old.

Security Deposit: $3,500.00



-Rental Policy-

No Pets. No Smoking. No Section 8.



-Presented By-

Ben Chapman

Lic# RS-64454

ILC & Swell Realty

1441 Kapiolani Blvd. Suite 1915

Honolulu, HI 96814

Office Hours: Monday - Friday; 8am - 5pm



