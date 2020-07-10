All apartments in East Honolulu
444 LUNALILO HOME ROAD #229 KAIMALA MARINA
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:25 AM

444 LUNALILO HOME ROAD #229 KAIMALA MARINA

444 Lunalilo Home Road · (808) 951-4177
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

444 Lunalilo Home Road, East Honolulu, HI 96825
Hawaii Kai

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 444 LUNALILO HOME ROAD #229 KAIMALA MARINA · Avail. now

$3,500

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 1555 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
pool
bbq/grill
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
KAIMALA MARINA #229 - 4 Bed / 3 Bath / 1 Office / 2 Designated Parking

-Property Address-
KAIMALA MARINA #229
444 LUNALILO HOME ROAD
HONOLULU, HI 96825

Aloha!
Due to Honolulu’s new social distancing rules, we are conducting only private showings until the “Stay-at-Home” order has stopped.

Prior to viewing the property in person, you’ll be required to check the online photos of the property as well as answer a few clarifying questions by one of our property managers.

Please contact Benjamin at 808-386-0261 at to schedule a showing. If you can't get a hold of Jon, please call Jon at 808-386-6139.

-Description-
We have a sweeping 4 bed 3 bath luxury apartment with an office and built in desk, counter top and drawers in the heart of Hawaii Kai. Located in Kaimala Marina, this rare listing features a massive 467 sq ft lanai, a modern kitchen, and beautiful wood style flooring. The unit is centrally located near Costco and the Hawaii Kai Town center, as well as the popular Sandys beach park, Coco Head, and Hanauma Bay. The community is quiet and has great amenities such as a pool, BBQ area, marina access, and a security guard. This beautiful home is move in ready!

-Rental Terms-

Rent: $3,500.00
Utilities Included: Water / Sewer / Trash
Available: Now
Application Fee: $30.00 per person over 18 years old.
Security Deposit: $3,500.00

-Rental Policy-
No Pets. No Smoking. No Section 8.

-Presented By-
Ben Chapman
Lic# RS-64454
ILC & Swell Realty
1441 Kapiolani Blvd. Suite 1915
Honolulu, HI 96814
Office Hours: Monday - Friday; 8am - 5pm

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4171836)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 444 LUNALILO HOME ROAD #229 KAIMALA MARINA have any available units?
444 LUNALILO HOME ROAD #229 KAIMALA MARINA has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 444 LUNALILO HOME ROAD #229 KAIMALA MARINA have?
Some of 444 LUNALILO HOME ROAD #229 KAIMALA MARINA's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 444 LUNALILO HOME ROAD #229 KAIMALA MARINA currently offering any rent specials?
444 LUNALILO HOME ROAD #229 KAIMALA MARINA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 444 LUNALILO HOME ROAD #229 KAIMALA MARINA pet-friendly?
No, 444 LUNALILO HOME ROAD #229 KAIMALA MARINA is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Honolulu.
Does 444 LUNALILO HOME ROAD #229 KAIMALA MARINA offer parking?
Yes, 444 LUNALILO HOME ROAD #229 KAIMALA MARINA offers parking.
Does 444 LUNALILO HOME ROAD #229 KAIMALA MARINA have units with washers and dryers?
No, 444 LUNALILO HOME ROAD #229 KAIMALA MARINA does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 444 LUNALILO HOME ROAD #229 KAIMALA MARINA have a pool?
Yes, 444 LUNALILO HOME ROAD #229 KAIMALA MARINA has a pool.
Does 444 LUNALILO HOME ROAD #229 KAIMALA MARINA have accessible units?
No, 444 LUNALILO HOME ROAD #229 KAIMALA MARINA does not have accessible units.
Does 444 LUNALILO HOME ROAD #229 KAIMALA MARINA have units with dishwashers?
No, 444 LUNALILO HOME ROAD #229 KAIMALA MARINA does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 444 LUNALILO HOME ROAD #229 KAIMALA MARINA have units with air conditioning?
No, 444 LUNALILO HOME ROAD #229 KAIMALA MARINA does not have units with air conditioning.
