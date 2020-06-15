250 Kawaihae Street 14F

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse doorman gym parking pool racquetball court bbq/grill hot tub sauna

Newly available! Large 2-bed/2-bath/2-parking (Hawaii Kai) - Spacious 1,644 SF 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo residence with 2 covered assigned parking spaces in the luxury building of Mt. Terrace available for lease.



Enjoy panoramic ocean views of Koko Head Marina and Windward O'ahu from this high 14th floor, bright corner unit. This upgraded residence features new carpet, ceramic tile, appliances (refrigerator, electric stove and oven, dishwasher, microwave, garbage disposal, and washer/dryer)



Enjoy resort-like amenities on over 2-acres of grounds in this well managed luxury building: 24-hour security, doorman, porte cochere arrival, heated pool, spa, sauna, fitness center, resident lounge, meeting room, racquetball court, bbq pavilion, walking paths, and open space lawn.



Central AC, water, sewer, trash, and 2 assigned parking spaces included. Residence is unfurnished. No smoking. No pets. One year lease minimum with one-month security deposit.



Please text, email or call for showing appointments.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3873641)