Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

250 Kawaihae Street 14F

250 Kawaihae Street · (808) 373-9888
Location

250 Kawaihae Street, East Honolulu, HI 96825
Hawaii Kai

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 250 Kawaihae Street 14F · Avail. now

$3,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1644 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
doorman
gym
parking
pool
racquetball court
bbq/grill
hot tub
sauna
Newly available! Large 2-bed/2-bath/2-parking (Hawaii Kai) - Spacious 1,644 SF 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo residence with 2 covered assigned parking spaces in the luxury building of Mt. Terrace available for lease.

Enjoy panoramic ocean views of Koko Head Marina and Windward O'ahu from this high 14th floor, bright corner unit. This upgraded residence features new carpet, ceramic tile, appliances (refrigerator, electric stove and oven, dishwasher, microwave, garbage disposal, and washer/dryer)

Enjoy resort-like amenities on over 2-acres of grounds in this well managed luxury building: 24-hour security, doorman, porte cochere arrival, heated pool, spa, sauna, fitness center, resident lounge, meeting room, racquetball court, bbq pavilion, walking paths, and open space lawn.

Central AC, water, sewer, trash, and 2 assigned parking spaces included. Residence is unfurnished. No smoking. No pets. One year lease minimum with one-month security deposit.

Please text, email or call for showing appointments.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3873641)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 250 Kawaihae Street 14F have any available units?
250 Kawaihae Street 14F has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 250 Kawaihae Street 14F have?
Some of 250 Kawaihae Street 14F's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 250 Kawaihae Street 14F currently offering any rent specials?
250 Kawaihae Street 14F isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 250 Kawaihae Street 14F pet-friendly?
No, 250 Kawaihae Street 14F is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Honolulu.
Does 250 Kawaihae Street 14F offer parking?
Yes, 250 Kawaihae Street 14F does offer parking.
Does 250 Kawaihae Street 14F have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 250 Kawaihae Street 14F offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 250 Kawaihae Street 14F have a pool?
Yes, 250 Kawaihae Street 14F has a pool.
Does 250 Kawaihae Street 14F have accessible units?
No, 250 Kawaihae Street 14F does not have accessible units.
Does 250 Kawaihae Street 14F have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 250 Kawaihae Street 14F has units with dishwashers.
Does 250 Kawaihae Street 14F have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 250 Kawaihae Street 14F has units with air conditioning.
