Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Price Reduced! This charming single level 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in Kamiloiki Estates is the perfect home for you to enjoy. This home feels inviting with an open living area and unique archways.. New paint giving this home a fresh feel has a 2 car enclosed garage and ample driveway parking, Lanai and outdoor living space perfect for BBQ and gatherings!