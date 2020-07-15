/
/
/
furnished apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:16 PM
61 Furnished Apartments for rent in Ahuimanu, HI
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Kahaluu
47-528 Hui Iwa Street, #A
47-528 Hui Iwa Street, Ahuimanu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1070 sqft
Kaneohe 2 bed / 1 bath Duplex w/ utl. incl. - Hui Iwa St. (Temple Valley - Kaneohe) 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bath w/ elec., water & sewer included $1995/Mo FEATURES Property Type: Duplex Year Built: 2009 Unit Sq.
Results within 5 miles of Ahuimanu
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
46-318 Haiku Road #56
46-318 Haiku Road, Kaneohe, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,200
944 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Haiku Gardens - Desirable Haiku Garden: Renovated, 1 Bedroom 1.5 Bath, 2 parking. This townhome features a very spacious living room/dining/kitchen, & open loft-master bdrm.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
46-1063 Emepela Way #6A
46-1063 Emepela Way, Kaneohe, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
717 sqft
46-1063 Emepela Way #6A Available 07/30/20 Partly furnished 2-bedroom 1-bath townhouse with 1 parking at Haiku Point, Kaneohe - KEY FEATURES: Year Built: 1988 Sq Footage: 717 Sq Ft.
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
46-060 Konane Pl #3621
46-060 Konane Pl, Kaneohe, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1000 sqft
Poha Kea Point with Bay & Mountain Views - Pet friendly unit with garage, $2650 a month includes water/sewer/trash/parking/pool/clubhouse/tennis courts.. call Belinda at 808-741-5656 available now with new painted interior walls,.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
46-283 Kahuhipa Street
46-283 Kahuhipa Street, Kaneohe, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
910 sqft
Haiku Hale - Kaneohe Condo 3/2/2 - Call if you want to see the unit 808-741-5656.
Results within 10 miles of Ahuimanu
1 of 38
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Kailua
60 Pilipu Place
60 Pilipu Place, Honolulu County, HI
4 Bedrooms
$22,000
2801 sqft
Kailua Beachside on Oahu (Fully furnished 4 BR/4 BA w/pool) - Set on a private road with private beach access, Kailua Beachside is a 4BD/4BA (over 2,800 square feet) estate home that has been extensively remodeled and well-cared for.
1 of 2
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Honolulu
225 Queen St 15F
225 Queen Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
743 sqft
Unit 15F Available 08/01/20 Utilities Included at Harbor Square - Property Id: 305118 Partially furnished (appliances only) 2 bedrooms, 2 baths & 1 parking condo, on the 15th floor located at 225 Queen Street.
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Kailua
154 Mokumanu Drive
154 Mokumanu Drive, Honolulu County, HI
5 Bedrooms
$20,000
3243 sqft
Beachfront, Private home, Pool, Yard, Lanai, Laidback luxury, Lanikai Breeze - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Ala Moana - Kakaako
1288 Ala Moana Blvd. #38 I
1288 Ala Moana Boulevard, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$8,500
3575 sqft
Luxurious Living in Honolulu - Hokua at 1288 Ala Moana - Now is your chance to live in the lap of luxury! Close to the best shopping, entertainment and white sand beaches on the island, you will find Hokua at 1288 Ala Moana.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Diamond Head - Kapahulu - St. Louis
2635 Peter Street
2635 Peter Street, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$1,380
250 sqft
A cozy studio for 1 person with a bathroom built in a new modern home. Furnished with full-size bed, TV, kitchenette, refrigerator, and a private common area with washer and dryer. Private entry way. Near bus stop (#14). Just a minute to St.
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Nuuanu - Punchbowl
2313 KAOLA WAY #B
2313 Kaola Way, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$1,500
398 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished Studio Cottage (Utilities Included) Avail 7/6/2020 - For showings: Contact Lurline at 808-741-1180 or email to Lur@pro808.com. This furnished studio cottage boasts a wonderful tree top view.
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Kailua
1237 Hele Street
1237 Hele Street, Honolulu County, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1000 sqft
Relocating to Oahu, NEEDING A CAR and an awesome property to quarantine in for the required 2 weeks (min stay is 1 month)? We have an awesome solution for you.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Ala Moana - Kakaako
419 ATKINSON DRIVE #1106
419 Atkinson Drive, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,100
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Sunset Towers - Fully Furnished 1 Bedroom Unit - Available Now! - Fully furnished and recently renovated 1 bedroom unit in Sunset Towers - Available Now! Located in walking distance to Ala Moana Shopping Center, Beach and Convention Center.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Honolulu
1255 Nuuanu Ave. #1913
1255 Nuuanu Avenue, Honolulu, HI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,700
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Kukui Plaza Ewa Tower- 1 bed, 1 bath, 1 parking located in Downtown Honolulu!! - -Rental Address: 1255 Nuuanu Ave. #1913 Honolulu, HI 96817 Rent: $1,700.00 Per Month Deposit: $1,700.
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Aliamanu - Salt Lake - Foster Village
373-D Mananai Pl.
373 Mananai Pl, Halawa, HI
Studio
$1,395
414 sqft
373-D Mananai Pl. Available 07/16/20 CROSSPOINTE - Showings available July 15 Crosspointe ~ Gate Complex Partly Furnished Studio Full Kitchen. Full Bath. Refrigerator, Range, Oven, Washer and Dryer. 1 Reserved Parking.
1 of 40
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Diamond Head - Kapahulu - St. Louis
Lukepane Hale
727 Lukepane Avenue, Honolulu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
690 sqft
Now showing by appointment for long term lease. Shorter term is negotiable.. Please watch our video first by searching "727 Lukepane 304" on youtube.com , or copy this link and paste it on your browser: https://youtu.
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
1 Unit Available
Makiki - Lower Punchbowl - Tantalu
1715 Anapuni Street
1715 Anapuni Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,400
500 sqft
Video Showing: Video of this property available at https://youtu.be/r0j8_v7YbW4. We have other properties available for viewing on Cen Pac Properties Youtube Channel. Address: Anapuni St. Honolulu, Hawaii 96822 Bedrooms: 1 Bathrooms: 1 Rent: $1400.
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Waikiki
400 Hobron Lane
400 Hobron Lane, Honolulu, HI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,300
632 sqft
Ready to move-in to upgraded Full Furnished with Electricity, Internet included unit at 36th floor One Bedroom/One Bath.
1 of 35
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Kailua
1502 Mokulua Drive
1502 Mokulua Drive, Honolulu County, HI
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$25,000
4880 sqft
Oceanfront, Private home, Mokulua Isle views, Vintage luxury, Lanikai Oceanside - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
1 of 17
Last updated June 25 at 05:37 PM
1 Unit Available
Aiea
98-99 Uao Place
98-99 Uao Place, Waimalu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
721 sqft
14 DAYS RENT FREE!! Showing: Thursday, 6/25/2020 at 4:00 pm By: MARI This is the only time this property will be shown this week as it may rent; if not rented the next showing date will be posted this Friday evening.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Waikiki
444 Niu Street
444 Niu Street, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$1,300
242 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished studio unit with full range/oven, full size refrigerator, sink, and kitchen cabinets. Queen size bed, window air conditioning, Includes electricity, internet, water/sewer. View of the Ala Wai canal, golf course, and mountains.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Waikiki
Ilikai 1777 Ala Moana Blvd. #1434
1777 Ala Moana Boulevard, Honolulu, HI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,950
800 sqft
ILIKAI - Spectacular Ocean Views! Large 2 Bdrm/2 Bath Condo - ILIKAI - Spectacular Ocean Views! Large, furnished, 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo located at the world famous oceanfront Ilikai! Spacious lanai with glass sliding doors that open up to enjoy
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Aliamanu - Salt Lake - Foster Village
350 MANANAI PLACE #E
350 Manani Place, Halawa, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,200
707 sqft
Crosspointe Townhouse - Furnished Ground Floor Unit - For Showings: Contact Lurline 808-487-9500 x 203 or email to Lur@pro808.com.
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Ala Moana - Kakaako
1350 ALA MOANA BLVD. #2912
1350 Ala Moana Boulevard, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
951 sqft
1350 Ala Moana Building | Diamond Head and Oceanside Views | Available NOW! - Beautifully furnished in the prestigious 1350 Ala Moana Condominum, Enjoy ocean, mountain and Diamond Head views from the private, 100 square foot lanai.
Similar Pages
Ahuimanu 2 BedroomsAhuimanu 3 BedroomsAhuimanu Apartments with BalconiesAhuimanu Apartments with Garages
Ahuimanu Apartments with ParkingAhuimanu Apartments with PoolsAhuimanu Apartments with Washer-DryersAhuimanu Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Honolulu, HIWaipahu, HIKapolei, HIWahiawa, HIEwa Beach, HIWaimalu, HIMakaha, HIEwa Gentry, HIWaianae, HI
Waipio Acres, HIAiea, HIPupukea, HIHalawa, HIEast Honolulu, HIWaipio, HIMaili, HIPearl City, HIRoyal Kunia, HI