furnished apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:42 PM
139 Furnished Apartments for rent in Kaneohe, HI
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Kaneohe
1 Unit Available
45-180 Mahalani Place, #20
45-180 Mahalani Place, Kaneohe, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1185 sqft
3BR/2BA/2PKG Furnished Unit on waterfront in Kauhale Beach Cove - AVAILABLE TODAY! Month to month, furnished accommodations. Minimum three months, longer term is available.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Kaneohe
1 Unit Available
46-283 Kahuhipa Street
46-283 Kahuhipa Street, Kaneohe, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
910 sqft
Haiku Hale - Kaneohe Condo 3/2/2 - Call if you want to see the unit 808-741-5656.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Kaneohe
1 Unit Available
46-060 Konane Pl #3621
46-060 Konane Pl, Kaneohe, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1000 sqft
Poha Kea Point with Bay & Mountain Views - Pet friendly unit, $2700 a month includes water/sewer/trash/parking/pool/clubhouse/tennis courts.. call Belinda at 808-741-5656 available now with new painted interior walls,.
Results within 1 mile of Kaneohe
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Kailua
1 Unit Available
423 Ilimano St
423 Ilimano Street, Honolulu County, HI
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
423 Ilimano St Available 06/16/20 Fully furnished home in Kailua. - Photovoltaic keeps the utilities down so you can enjoy the split AC in all bedrooms. Kailua three bedroom, two bath, single level furnished home with covered lanai and fenced yard.
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Kailua
1 Unit Available
410 Kaha Street
410 Kaha Street, Honolulu County, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,300
775 sqft
Extra large 1 bedroom, 5 minutes to beach - This 1 bedroom unit is HUGE! Recently remodeled flooring, counters, cabinets, paint and lighting. Unit CAN come furnished and includes a Split AC. MUST see to appreciate the size and finishes.
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 02:20am
Kailua
1 Unit Available
936 Mokapu Boulevard - 1
936 Mokapu Boulevard, Honolulu County, HI
Studio
$1,500
250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This fully furnished studio with 1 bathroom and walking distance to Kailua beach is now available for rent. The studio is attached to the main house and provides a spacious front yard to enjoy.
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 02:20am
Kailua
1 Unit Available
415 Iliwahi Loop
415 Iliwahi Loop, Honolulu County, HI
Studio
$2,275
500 sqft
Gorgeous fully furnished remodeled studio in desirable Kailua. Quiet and spacious location with no neighbors behind with large doors opening up to a lush backyard garden and seated lanai area.
Results within 5 miles of Kaneohe
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Nuuanu - Punchbowl
1 Unit Available
2529-1 Pali Hwy
2529 Pali Hwy, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,700
400 sqft
2529-1 Pali Hwy Available 06/15/20 Nuuanu Studio Full Kitchen & Bath - Available now. Nice & cozy fully furnished studio in the heart of Nuuanu. Full kitchen & bath. Approx, 400 Sqft. 1 Parking Stall.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Kailua
1 Unit Available
1237 Hele Street
1237 Hele Street, Honolulu County, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1000 sqft
Relocating to Oahu, NEEDING A CAR and an awesome property to quarantine in for the required 2 weeks (min stay is 1 month)? We have an awesome solution for you.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Kahaluu
1 Unit Available
47-528 Hui Iwa Street, #A
47-528 Hui Iwa Street, Ahuimanu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1070 sqft
47-528 Hui Iwa Street, #A Available 06/14/20 Kaneohe 2 bed / 1 bath Duplex w/ utl. incl. - Hui Iwa St. (Temple Valley - Kaneohe) 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bath w/ elec., water & sewer included $1950/Mo FEATURES Property Type: Duplex Year Built: 2009 Unit Sq.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Kailua
1 Unit Available
1242 Aalapapa Dr
1242 Aalapapa Drive, Honolulu County, HI
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
3362 sqft
3bd/3.5ba Tropical Home w/A/C, Private Yard, & Close to Beach. Hale Nani Lanikai - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
1 of 46
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Kailua
1 Unit Available
56 South Kalaheo Ave
56 South Kalaheo Avenue, Honolulu County, HI
8 Bedrooms
$75,000
7500 sqft
Large Private Luxury Home w/Pool, A/C and Ocean Views. Kailua Shores Estate. - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Kailua
1 Unit Available
1108 Koohoo Place
1108 Koohoo Place, Honolulu County, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$25,000
4000 sqft
Ocean view, Villa, Mokulua Island view, Pool, Luxury, Lanikai Ocean View Villa - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Kailua
1 Unit Available
660 MALUNIU AVE Studio
660 Maluniu Avenue, Honolulu County, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,750
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit Studio Available 06/17/20 Furnished Studio Full Kitchen Kailua - Property Id: 289888 Available July 1, 2020. Move in Ready! Fully Furnished, Studio located in Kailua.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Kailua
1 Unit Available
436 Auwina Place
436 Auwina Place, Honolulu County, HI
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
1985 sqft
Incredible Rare Find! Fully Furnished 4 BDRM 2BA House in Kailua! - This beautiful home features an open layout with laminate flooring throughout. There are ceiling fans in every room to keep you nice and cool during the summer.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Kailua
1 Unit Available
983 Aalapapa Drive, Upper house, Lower unit
983 Aalapapa Drive, Honolulu County, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
Furnished 2/1/1. Just bring your toothbrush! - 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit fully furnished unit with 1 assigned covered parking (and one guest). Just bring your toothbrush! Unit is on a gated property with 3 other tenants at the end of a street.
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Manoa
1 Unit Available
3639 Kumukoa Street
3639 Kumukoa Street, Honolulu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1776 sqft
Furnished, clean, level back yard, desirable neighborhood, good neighbors no assigned parking however lots of street parking available utilities included in rent: water, sewer, and electricity Ready to move in Valley views Renovated a few years
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 02:20am
Kailua
1 Unit Available
430-C North Kalaheo Avenue
430 N Kalaheo Ave, Honolulu County, HI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,355
1200 sqft
Live by the beach in lovely Kailua. This fully furnished one bedroom one bath unit located steps away from Kailua beach awaits you. Fully fenced gorgeous shared yard with owner upstairs includes flowering trees, lush plants and more.
1 of 24
Last updated April 12 at 10:27am
Kailua
1 Unit Available
629 Milokai St.
629 Milokai Street, Honolulu County, HI
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
3338 sqft
$1000 Move in Bonus!!! Very Spacious by the Ocean 3BR/3BA/2CarGarage in Kaimalino - CALL / TEXT YANA (RS-80340) FOR VIEWING @ (808) 633-2368 360 Virtual tour: https://kuula.co/post/7FC88/collection/7lbx1 VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.
1 of 22
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Kailua
1 Unit Available
1226 Ulupuni Street
1226 Ulupuni Street, Honolulu County, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
912 sqft
3 br/2 bath with Den Single Family Home in Kailua - Partially furnished 3 bedroom/2 bath with Den single family home in Kailua. It has a range, refrigerator, washer/dryer, window a/c unit in and laminate flooring throughout.
Results within 10 miles of Kaneohe
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
Ala Moana - Kakaako
1 Unit Available
750 Amana Street
750 Amana Street, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$1,245
318 sqft
14 DAYS RENT FREE!! Showing: Tuesday, 6/16/2020 at 11:00 am By: MANSON This is the only time this property will be shown this week as it may rent; if not rented the next showing date will be posted this Friday evening.
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
Aiea
1 Unit Available
98-99 Uao Place
98-99 Uao Place, Waimalu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
721 sqft
14 DAYS RENT FREE!! 1st Showing: Wednesday, 6/17/2020 at 3:30 pm By: ARJAY This is the only time this property will be shown this week as it may rent; if not rented the next showing date will be posted this Friday evening.
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
Ala Moana - Kakaako
1 Unit Available
1288 Kapiolani Boulevard
1288 Kapiolani Boulevard, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
14 DAYS RENT FREE!! CALL FOR APPOINTMENT: 808-941-9411 ext 1155 Zillow shows additional information which may or may not be accurate or relevant. 1.
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
Mccully - Moiliili
1 Unit Available
617 Hausten Street
617 Hausten Street, Honolulu, HI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,400
450 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available Now - 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom partially furnished unit with 1 assigned parking. Unit has laminate flooring throughout and tile in the bathroom. Near bus line, schools, shopping and more. Approximately 450 Sq Ft of living space. $1400.
