/
/
/
furnished apartments
Last updated July 1 2020 at 9:55 AM
70 Furnished Apartments for rent in Waimalu, HI
1 of 17
Last updated July 1 at 03:41pm
1 Unit Available
Aiea
98-99 Uao Place
98-99 Uao Place, Waimalu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
721 sqft
14 DAYS RENT FREE!! Showing: Wednesday, 7/1/2020 at 2:00 pm By: RAY This is the only time this property will be shown this week as it may rent; if not rented the next showing date will be posted this Friday evening.
Results within 5 miles of Waimalu
1 of 19
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Aliamanu - Salt Lake - Foster Village
4321 PUNIHI ST
4321 Punihi Street, Halawa, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1444 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Tranquility - Convenient 3bd, 2ba single story house in Foster Village! Freshly painted interior w/ new carpeting and bamboo laminate flooring. Fenced yard w/ one-car driveway. Lots of storage space.
1 of 18
Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
Aliamanu - Salt Lake - Foster Village
373-D Mananai Pl.
373 Mananai Pl, Halawa, HI
Studio
$1,350
414 sqft
373-D Mananai Pl. Available 07/16/20 CROSSPOINTE - Crosspointe ~ Gate Complex Partly Furnished Studio Full Kitchen. Full Bath. Refrigerator, Range, Oven, Washer and Dryer. 1 Reserved Parking.
1 of 13
Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
Aliamanu - Salt Lake - Foster Village
350 MANANAI PLACE #E
350 Manani Place, Halawa, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,200
707 sqft
Crosspointe Townhouse - Furnished Ground Floor Unit - For Showings: Contact Lurline 808-487-9500 x 203 or email to Lur@pro808.com.
1 of 13
Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
Waipahu
94-570 Lumiauau St #L203
94-570 Lumiauau Street, Waikele, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
791 sqft
WAIKELE LIVING! 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Parking Townhouse located at Highlands at Waikele.
1 of 12
Last updated July 1 at 03:41pm
1 Unit Available
Aliamanu - Salt Lake - Foster Village
3215 Ala Ilima Street
3215 Ala Ilima Street, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
892 sqft
14 DAYS RENT FREE!! 1st Showing: Wednesday, 7/1/2020 at 2:00 pm By: ARJAY This is the only time this property will be shown this week as it may rent; if not rented the next showing date will be posted this Friday evening.
1 of 6
Last updated July 1 at 03:41pm
1 Unit Available
Aliamanu - Salt Lake - Foster Village
3045 Ala Napuaa Place
3045 Ala Napuaa Place, Honolulu, HI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
850 sqft
14 DAYS RENT FREE!! Showing: Wednesday, 7/1/2020 at 4:00 pm By: RAY This is the only time this property will be shown this week as it may rent; if not rented the next showing date will be posted this Friday evening.
1 of 5
Last updated July 1 at 03:41pm
1 Unit Available
Waipahu
94-979 Kau'Olu Place
94-979 Kau'olu Place, Waipahu, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
555 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Video Showing: Video of this property available at https://youtu.be/r0j8_v7YbW4. We have other properties available for viewing on Cen Pac Properties Youtube Channel.
1 of 11
Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
Waipahu
94-1481 WAIPIO UKA ST #E201
94-1481 Waipio Uka Street, Waipio, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
797 sqft
The Villages at Waipio - Bill Ramsey, Inc Property Managers (808) 487-8700 FEATURED PROPERTY: This property is located at 94-1481 Waipio Uka St. Building E 2nd floor end unit This property is located at The Villages at Waipio townhomes.
1 of 22
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Waipahu
94-207 Paioa Place #M203
94-207 Paioa Place, Waikele, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
657 sqft
Spacious & Partially Furnished 2 Bedroom w/ Patio & 2 Parking - This beautiful partially furnished 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom townhouse comes with 2 parking stalls and is move in ready.
Results within 10 miles of Waimalu
1 of 7
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Ewa
91-339 Fort Weaver Road, Back
91-339 Fort Weaver Rd, Ewa Beach, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,400
203 sqft
Tiny House All utilities Fully Furnished - Property Id: 273535 Tiny House has everything that you will need including washer, dryer, dishes, grill very cute yard, on site parking, 1 block to the beach and 1/3 mile to Ewa Beach Park Apply at
1 of 38
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Mccully - Moiliili
2222 Citron Street, #1801
2222 Citron Street, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
847 sqft
Parkside Tower 2 bdm 1 bath - Great Views! - Available Now! Beautifully remodeled spacious unit with "oh so pretty" city and Diamond Head views! Unit is furnished, but the furniture can be removed if necessary.
1 of 17
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
46-318 Haiku Road #56
46-318 Haiku Road, Kaneohe, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,100
944 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
46-318 Haiku Road #56 Available 07/13/20 Haiku Gardens - Desirable Haiku Garden: Renovated, 1 Bedroom 1.5 Bath, 2 parking. This townhome features a very spacious living room/dining/kitchen, & open loft-master bdrm.
1 of 15
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Kahaluu
47-381 AHUIMANU RD
47-381 Ahuimanu Road, Ahuimanu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,340
850 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Ohana Cottage in Beautiful Kahaluu - Property Id: 306604 Large, clean and safe cottage on the mountain side fully furnished or unfurnished, recently renovated. ACs in the bedrooms. Full tub in bathroom.
1 of 11
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Manoa
2621 East Manoa Rd A
2621 East Manoa Road, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,400
Cozy cottage on East Manoa Road - Property Id: 305111 2621 East Moanoa Road #A Honolulu, HI 96822 Partially furnished (only appliances) 1 bedroom, 1 bath cottage located in Manoa. Comes with 1 off-street parking.
1 of 2
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Honolulu
225 Queen St 15F
225 Queen Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
743 sqft
Unit 15F Available 08/01/20 Utilities Included at Harbor Square - Property Id: 305118 Partially furnished (appliances only) 2 bedrooms, 2 baths & 1 parking condo, on the 15th floor located at 225 Queen Street.
1 of 6
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
95-452 Kaelo Pl
95-452 Kaelo Place, Mililani Town, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,600
Master Bedroom and Bath Rental - Property Id: 204090 A calm and peaceful home inside of a caring neighborhood culdesac. Always welcoming positive energy. Carport and street curb provide plenty of parking.
1 of 9
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Ala Moana - Kakaako
Piikoi Plaza 725 Piikoi Street #607
725 Piikoi Street, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$1,400
386 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Piikoi Plaza - Nice, spacious, furnished Studio/1 Bath Condo w/Parking - Piikoi Plaza - Nice, spacious, furnished studio/1 bath condo with nice views! Washer and dryer in the unit, refrigerator, range/oven, window a/c.
1 of 11
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Waikiki
Ilikai 1777 Ala Moana Blvd. #1434
1777 Ala Moana Boulevard, Honolulu, HI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,950
800 sqft
ILIKAI - Spectacular Ocean Views! Large 2 Bdrm/2 Bath Condo - ILIKAI - Spectacular Ocean Views! Large, furnished, 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo located at the world famous oceanfront Ilikai! Spacious lanai with glass sliding doors that open up to enjoy
1 of 20
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Honolulu
66 Queen St #3105
66 Queen Street, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1486 sqft
Stunning Ocean View Floor to Ceiling Windows - Elite Pacific Properties welcomes you to this spacious 2 bedroom 2 full bath fully furnished condo with spectacular views & 2 assigned parking stalls located at the Harbor Court building in downtown
1 of 16
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Ala Moana - Kakaako
1330 Ala Moana Blvd., Unit 3006
1330 Ala Moana Boulevard, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1211 sqft
Nauru Tower Kakaako Furnished 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom 2 Parking Ocean View Executive Condominium - This residence is within the Nauru Tower luxury condominium on the Honolulu Coast line with 1312 square feet of furnished living space.
1 of 5
Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
Nuuanu - Punchbowl
2313 KAOLA WAY #B
2313 Kaola Way, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$1,500
360 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
2313 KAOLA WAY #B Available 07/06/20 Furnished Studio Cottage (Utilities Included) Avail 7/6/2020 - For showings: Contact Lurline at 808-741-1180 or email to Lur@pro808.com. This furnished studio cottage boasts a wonderful tree top view.
1 of 11
Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
Makiki - Lower Punchbowl - Tantalu
999 Wilder Avenue #504
999 Wilder Avenue, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1530 sqft
Rent Reduced - Spacious Furnished 2 BR/2 BA/2 Parking with Beautiful View - Welcome to 999 Wilder! 2 BR/2 BA/2 Parking unit with 160 sq.ft. lanai. Beautifully remodeled and furnished.
1 of 11
Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
Ala Moana - Kakaako
419 ATKINSON DRIVE #1106
419 Atkinson Drive, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,100
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Sunset Towers - Fully Furnished 1 Bedroom Unit - Available Now! - Fully furnished and recently renovated 1 bedroom unit in Sunset Towers - Available Now! Located in walking distance to Ala Moana Shopping Center, Beach and Convention Center.
Similar Pages
Waimalu Apartments with BalconyWaimalu Apartments with GymWaimalu Apartments with ParkingWaimalu Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Honolulu, HIWaipahu, HIKapolei, HIWahiawa, HIEwa Beach, HIMakaha, HIEwa Gentry, HIWaianae, HIWaipio Acres, HI
Aiea, HIPupukea, HIHalawa, HIEast Honolulu, HIWaipio, HIMaili, HIPearl City, HIRoyal Kunia, HIHaleiwa, HI