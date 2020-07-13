Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:37 AM

101 Apartments for rent in Whitemarsh Island, GA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Whitemarsh Island apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area ... Read Guide >

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
1110 Wilma Street
1110 Wilma Avenue, Whitemarsh Island, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1791 sqft
1110 Wilma Ave Rent - $1650 Recently renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath. LARGE living room. New carpet throughout living room and bedrooms. Large brick wood burning fireplace.

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
2 Cutty Sark Road
2 Cuttysark Road, Whitemarsh Island, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2363 sqft
Large all brick home available in the Seagate subdivision. All new flooring throughout. Brand new stainless steel stove. Stainless steel fridge.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
11 Flagship Ct
11 Flagship Court, Whitemarsh Island, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2000 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Property Highlights -Ready: July 15th -W/D Hookups -New Appliances! -2 Unfinished Bonus Areas (Perfect for storage!) -Two-Car Garage! -Fresh Paint throughout! -Very Spacious! Property Description This 2 story home is a 3
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
11 Units Available
Buccaneer Trace
55 E Deerwood Rd, Wilmington Island, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,059
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1095 sqft
Convenient location, just a short drive from Historic Savannah and Tybee Island Beach. Units feature washer/dryer hookup, patio or balcony and hardwood floors. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, tennis court and pool.

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
113 Ladonna Drive
113 Ladonna Dr, Wilmington Island, GA
2 Bedrooms
$995
922 sqft
Cute 2 bed 1 bath duplex on Wilmington Island! Freshly painted and great location across from May Howard school. Washer/dryer hookups in large laundry room. Large back yard with patio. Small pets considered.

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
3231 Woodlawn Drive
3231 Woodlawn Drive, Thunderbolt, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1439 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3231 Woodlawn Drive in Thunderbolt. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
49 Units Available
Pine Gardens
Mariner Grove
2010 E President St, Savannah, GA
Studio
$1,125
688 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,117
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,348
1179 sqft
One of the hottest urban communities in the area. Perks include counter-height bar seating, granite countertops in bathroom and kitchen, stainless steel appliances, and more.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
15 Units Available
Oakdale
Royal Oaks
301 Noble Oaks Dr, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1403 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1723 sqft
A charming community that's recently been renovated. Just minutes from area malls and universities. On-site amenities include a large pool and wading pool, fitness center, and tennis courts. Apartments feature modern interiors and designer finishes.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
21 Units Available
The Ellis
3 Woodcock Rd, Savannah, GA
Studio
$1,220
618 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,460
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1116 sqft
Introducing The Ellis – Savannah’s newest apartment community located just over a mile away from the historic downtown district.
Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
12 Units Available
Eastside
Park and Broad
1020 East Broad Street, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,590
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,104
1056 sqft
Somewhere between the hustle and bustle of Downtown Savannah and the beautiful Tybee Island you'll find Park and Broad - Boutique Apartments, a brand new community with luxurious interiors and a gorgeous saltwater pool.
Last updated July 13 at 12:09am
10 Units Available
Downtown Savannah
Bowery
515 Montgomery St, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,671
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,873
944 sqft
Uber-modern apartments in historic downtown Savannah, within shouting distance of Chatham Square and Forsyth Park. Granite countertops, tall ceilings and private balconies. On-site fitness center, dog wash room, private parking lot, and controlled access.
Last updated July 13 at 12:35am
5 Units Available
Downtown Savannah
Alice Hall
455 Montgomery St, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully designed apartment complex with 14 spacious units. Tiled floors, walk-in closets, and tall ceilings. On-site bike storage and private parking lot. Near Savannah's National Historic Landmark District, three blocks from Forsyth Park.
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
$
26 Units Available
Downtown Savannah
Drayton Tower
102 E Liberty St, Savannah, GA
Studio
$1,462
406 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,060
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,361
920 sqft
Great location with easy access to I-16. Units include air conditioning, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Community features gym, clubhouse, doorman, maintenance and bike storage.

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
Bingville
3601 Bull Street
3601 Bull Street, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1386 sqft
Located In Ardsley Park! With Off Street Parking! 3 Bedrooms! 2 Baths! Recently Updated Apartment - Brand New Paint Job 7/2017! Wood Floors Throughout Living Area! Huge Living Room and Dining Room! Master Bedroom Has Large Built In Closet! Ceramic

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
Kayton - Frazier
528 Selma Street
528 Selma Street, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Trendy, Modern, Unique. This ground level 2 bed, 2 bath home offers a spacious, open concept with ample living space and fully equipped kitchen complete with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and breakfast bar.

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
Victorian District-East
305 E Bolton Street
305 East Bolton Street, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
849 sqft
Virtual tour available! This fully furnished and renovated condo is available as a month-to-month rental.

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
Victorian District-West
303 W Henry Street
303 West Henry Street, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
303 W Henry Unit A is one of eight eclectic units located in The Jefferson at Henry. This renovated 1 bedroom, 1 bath is located blocks away from SCAD and Historic Downtown.

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
Victorian District-West
1309 Jefferson Street
1309 Jefferson Street, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Fantastic 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex is a part of the new development known as The Jefferson at West Henry. Modern details found in the kitchen and bathroom combine with the classic character of the original structure.

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
Baldwin Park
801 E 40th Street
801 East 40th Street, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1368 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
A MUST SEE!! PERFECT LOCATION RIGHT ON THE CORNER. THIS BEAUTY FEATURES 3 SPACIOUS BEDROOMS, 2 BATHS, LIVING ROOM,BONUS ROOM, BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT, FULLY EQUIPPED KITCHEN AND MUCH MORE!!

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
Twickenham
1936 New Mexico Street
1936 New Mexico Street, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$900
975 sqft
A GREAT STARTER HOME!! THIS BEAUTIFUL RANCH FEATURES 3 BEDROOMS, 1 BATH, LIVING ROOM WITH FIREPLACE, VERY SPACIOUS KITCHEN WITH A BREAKFAST AREA, BEAUTIFUL LAMINATE FLOORING AND MORE!!

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
Abercorn Heights - Lamara Heights
2 E 67th Street
2 East 67th Street, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$825
1040 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2 E 67th Street in Savannah. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
1840 Wilmington Island Road
1840 Wilmington Island Road, Wilmington Island, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
450 sqft
1 BR 1 BTH Garage Apartment Utilities included except cable Limited dock access

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Savannah
615 Price Street
615 Price Street, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1292 sqft
The perfect starter rental!! This home features 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, living room, dining area, fully equipped kitchen and more! Just minutes from Savannah's Historic downtown, come home to comfort with entertainment all around.

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
Twickenham
320 Forrest Avenue
320 Forrest Avenue, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
Newly renovated 3 bedroom 1 bath home in Twickenham. Beautiful refinished hardwood floors, fresh paint, new bath fixtures, and new kitchen appliances. New energy efficient double hung windows and spray foam insulation.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Whitemarsh Island, GA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Whitemarsh Island apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

