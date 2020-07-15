All apartments in Warner Robins
Find more places like Bedford Parke.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Warner Robins, GA
/
Bedford Parke
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:02 AM

Bedford Parke

1485 Leverette Rd · (478) 324-5360
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Warner Robins
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1485 Leverette Rd, Warner Robins, GA 31088

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1814 · Avail. Aug 3

$846

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 970 sqft

Unit 0214 · Avail. Aug 7

$846

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 970 sqft

Unit 1807 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,029

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 970 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2304 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,030

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1238 sqft

Unit 0604 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,073

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1336 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bedford Parke.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
car wash area
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
sauna
internet access
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour. If you elect to use our online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.***Come home to Bedford Parke Apartments and discover what sets us apart from the rest! Our pet-friendly one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes for rent Warner Robins, Georgia offer comfort and convenience amidst a tranquil setting. Our beautifully manicured grounds feature a spectacular pool, bark park and outdoor kitchen area to help you make the most of your summer days. Inside our apartment homes, you’ll find roomy layouts and inviting living spaces. Each of our apartments feature garden tubs and marble vanities, walk-in closets, lofty nine-foot ceilings, alarm systems, crown molding and accent walls, and designer kitchens, plus a private patio or balcony with extra storage space. Call us today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Move-in Fees: $199 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Trash: $10/month, BH Liability: $12/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: First Pet: $350, Second Pet: $150
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet/month
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open Surface Lot, Detached Garage: $115/month.
Storage Details: Balcony Storage Closet

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Bedford Parke have any available units?
Bedford Parke has 5 units available starting at $846 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Warner Robins, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Warner Robins Rent Report.
What amenities does Bedford Parke have?
Some of Bedford Parke's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bedford Parke currently offering any rent specials?
Bedford Parke is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bedford Parke pet-friendly?
Yes, Bedford Parke is pet friendly.
Does Bedford Parke offer parking?
Yes, Bedford Parke offers parking.
Does Bedford Parke have units with washers and dryers?
No, Bedford Parke does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Bedford Parke have a pool?
Yes, Bedford Parke has a pool.
Does Bedford Parke have accessible units?
No, Bedford Parke does not have accessible units.
Does Bedford Parke have units with dishwashers?
No, Bedford Parke does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in Bedford Parke?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Galleria Park
100 Robins West Pkwy
Warner Robins, GA 31088
Bradford Place Apartment Homes
115 Tom Chapman Blvd
Warner Robins, GA 31088
Lory of Warner Robins
109 Latham Dr
Warner Robins, GA 31088
Southland Station
210 Southland Station Dr
Warner Robins, GA 31088

Similar Pages

Warner Robins Apartments with BalconyWarner Robins Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Warner Robins Apartments with ParkingWarner Robins Apartments with Pool
Warner Robins Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Macon, GALocust Grove, GA
Perry, GAMilledgeville, GA
Jackson, GAGriffin, GA
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity