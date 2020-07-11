Apartment List
43 Luxury Apartments for rent in Warner Robins, GA

14 Units Available
Galleria Park
100 Robins West Pkwy, Warner Robins, GA
1 Bedroom
$895
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,110
1362 sqft
Discover the Pinnacle in Warner Robins Apartment Living Galleria Park Apartments in Warner Robins, Georgia, beckons those who desire functional living space at its finest.
16 Units Available
Bradford Place Apartment Homes
115 Tom Chapman Blvd, Warner Robins, GA
1 Bedroom
$860
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,070
1332 sqft
Bradford Place Apartments enjoys the most desirable location in Warner Robins, Georgia.
4 Units Available
Bedford Parke
1485 Leverette Rd, Warner Robins, GA
1 Bedroom
$863
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,073
1251 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
5 Units Available
Lory of Warner Robins
109 Latham Dr, Warner Robins, GA
1 Bedroom
$855
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,045
1214 sqft
Located just minutes from Robins AFB and I-75, you'll find shopping and fine dining. Our quaint community offers convenience, location and service.
$
13 Units Available
Southland Station
210 Southland Station Dr, Warner Robins, GA
1 Bedroom
$895
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$881
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1089 sqft
Conveniently located off of I-75 or an easy commute into downtown Macon. Unit amenities include washer/dryer hookup, patio/balcony, dishwasher and more. Recently renovated community features parking, pool, tennis court, volleyball court.

1 Unit Available
112 CORONATION
112 Coronation Drive, Warner Robins, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1200 sqft
3 BR 2 BATH LOCATED IN THE HEART OF SOUTH SIDE - PET FRIENDLY W/$275 PET FEE/ $25 PER MONTH/ PER PET W RENT K1 YR MIN LEASE. SINGLE CAR GARAGE/ENGINEERED WOOD FLOORING IN COMMON AREAS. NATURAL LIGHTING AND SPACIOUS THROUGH OUT.

1 Unit Available
95 Anderson Court
95 Anderson Court, Warner Robins, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,025
2924 sqft
95 Anderson Court Available 07/24/20 95 Anderson Ct. - There are so many extras in this home from the gourmet kitchen with top of the line appliances, wine cooler, tile back splash and beautiful ceramic flooring. Formal Dining Room.

1 Unit Available
138 Larkspur Lane
138 Larkspur Lane, Warner Robins, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1926 sqft
Jasmine Subdivision - Spacious 1,926 Sq. Ft. 3 bedroom/2 bath home! Don't miss out on this lovely property. Fireplace, and large front porch. Must see! Pets with written approval. Minimum credit score is 600. (RLNE3466457)

1 Unit Available
113 Larkspur Lane
113 Larkspur Lane, Warner Robins, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1350 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Bonaire.

1 Unit Available
113 Lattice Bend
113 Lattice Bend, Warner Robins, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2286 sqft
All brick 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath, 2286 sf Home with Office & Formal Dining Room in Bonaire! Zoned for Veterans. Hardwood, carpet & tile floors. Split Bedroom Plan. Rocking chair front porch and screened porch. Great Room with built-ins.

1 Unit Available
1043 N Houston Dr
1043 North Houston Road, Warner Robins, GA
Studio
$1,000
2208 sqft
Rent reduced to $1000 a month for a 12 month term. Nice Building near the New Warner Robins Sports Complex on North Houston Rd, has 2208 Sq Ft of former medical building on .

1 Unit Available
128 Glen Arbor Lane
128 Glen Arbor Lane, Warner Robins, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1631 sqft
- (RLNE5914181)

1 Unit Available
209 Cade Terr
209 Cade Terrace, Warner Robins, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2218 sqft
209 Cade Terr Available 07/15/20 209 Cade Terrace - Super 4/3 with sep. formal living room and dining room plus large den with gas log fireplace and spacious breakfast area.

1 Unit Available
107 Leisure Lake
107 Leisure Lake Court, Warner Robins, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1775 sqft
Home just remodeled new kitchen cabinets and appliances, fresh paint and laminate floors. NO carpet.

1 Unit Available
1239 Russell
1239 Russell Pkwy, Warner Robins, GA
Studio
$1,100
1200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1239 Russell in Warner Robins. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 Unit Available
306 East Imperial
306 East Imperial Circle, Warner Robins, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1104 sqft
Your new home awaits! This recently renovated Mid-Century modern home sits on a huge corner lot.

1 Unit Available
111 Stoneridge
111 Stoneridge Drive, Warner Robins, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1402 sqft
A Must See, Spacious 2BD/2.5B condo with Bonus Room is in walking distance to Russell Elementary, close to shopping, restaurants & Robins Air Force Base. Covered patio and Cozy Privacy fenced yard. Landscaping, water/sewer and garbage is included.

1 Unit Available
115 Stoneridge
115 Stoneridge Drive, Warner Robins, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1448 sqft
Spacious 3BD/1.5B condo is in walking distance to Russell Elementary, close to shopping, restaurants & Robins Air Force Base. Screened in patio and Cozy Privacy fenced yard. Washer & Dryer, Landscaping, water/sewer and garbage is included.

1 Unit Available
100 Ledford
100 Ledford Way, Warner Robins, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1446 sqft
Adorable 3BD/2B Home!!! Family neighborhood w/Hilltop Elementary down the street. Interior features vaulted ceilings, darkwood floors, large laundry room, carpet in bedrooms & ceiling fans throughout.

1 Unit Available
113 Saint Brendands
113 St Brenands Drive, Warner Robins, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,320
1308 sqft
Very Nice 4BD/2B Home located in Aspen Woods and Veterans High School Zone. The Home has a Great Kitchen with new SS Appliances & Granite Countertops, New LVP Flooring & Carpet, New Paint. The backyard has a Privacy Fence, Patio and Outbuilding.

1 Unit Available
100 Candy
100 Candy Lane, Warner Robins, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1182 sqft
Precious 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home with 1182 SqFt in great school district! Corner Lot on cul-de-sac street with large privacy fenced yard! No Carpet! All laminate and tile floors throughout! Kitchen features refrigerator, stove,dishwasher, microwave

1 Unit Available
506 (Unit 3) Osigian
506 Osigian Blvd, Warner Robins, GA
Studio
$1,300
1000 sqft
Awesome, neat and clean office space. Perfect for medical office space.

1 Unit Available
130 Emberly Ln
130 Emberly Lane, Warner Robins, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
2110 sqft
130 Emberly Ln Available 09/01/20 130 Emberly Lane - Beautiful well maintained home . Bonus room is 4th bedroom with private full bath. May consider small pet with non refundable pet fee. (RLNE5920901)
1 Unit Available
96 Amber Drive
96 Amber Drive, Byron, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1532 sqft
96 Amber Drive - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with 2-car garage, sprinkler system and new shingles. Just steps away to the community playground with covered picnic area. Includes dishwasher, stove/oven, microwave, and refrigerator.

Warner Robins rents increased slightly over the past month

Warner Robins rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and are up moderately by 2.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Warner Robins stand at $770 for a one-bedroom apartment and $923 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in April. Warner Robins' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.2%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents steady across cities in Georgia

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring in the city of Warner Robins, but trends across other cities in the state have varied - of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Georgia, some have seen decreases while other cities have rents increasing. The state as a whole logged rent growth of -0.2% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Roswell is the most expensive of all Georgia's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,467; of the 10 largest Georgia cities that we have data for, 5 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Roswell experiencing the fastest decline (-1.5%).
    • Albany, Augusta, and Warner Robins have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.8%, 2.7%, and 2.1%, respectively).

    Warner Robins rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Warner Robins, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Warner Robins is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Warner Robins' median two-bedroom rent of $923 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Warner Robins' rents rose moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Warner Robins than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three times the price in Warner Robins.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

