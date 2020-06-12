Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:35 PM

15 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Warner Robins, GA

Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
13 Units Available
Galleria Park
100 Robins West Pkwy, Warner Robins, GA
2 Bedrooms
$985
1110 sqft
Discover the Pinnacle in Warner Robins Apartment Living Galleria Park Apartments in Warner Robins, Georgia, beckons those who desire functional living space at its finest.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
16 Units Available
Bradford Place Apartment Homes
115 Tom Chapman Blvd, Warner Robins, GA
2 Bedrooms
$925
1193 sqft
Bradford Place Apartments enjoys the most desirable location in Warner Robins, Georgia.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
5 Units Available
Bedford Parke
1485 Leverette Rd, Warner Robins, GA
2 Bedrooms
$945
1251 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
14 Units Available
Southland Station
210 Southland Station Dr, Warner Robins, GA
2 Bedrooms
$881
1114 sqft
Conveniently located off of I-75 or an easy commute into downtown Macon. Unit amenities include washer/dryer hookup, patio/balcony, dishwasher and more. Recently renovated community features parking, pool, tennis court, volleyball court.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
8 Units Available
Huntington Chase
1010 S Houston Lake Rd, Warner Robins, GA
2 Bedrooms
$995
1139 sqft
Minutes to I-75. Pet-friendly community on 23 acres of manicured grounds. Apartments feature living rooms with elongated windows, spa-like bathrooms with garden tubs, and private outdoor areas with outside storage. Free RV and boat storage.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
4 Units Available
Lory of Warner Robins
109 Latham Dr, Warner Robins, GA
2 Bedrooms
$935
1040 sqft
Located just minutes from Robins AFB and I-75, you'll find shopping and fine dining. Our quaint community offers convenience, location and service.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
52 Hamilton Woods Ct
52 Hamilton Woods Court, Warner Robins, GA
2 Bedrooms
$925
1162 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Spacious property and quiet subdivision - Property Id: 294918 The property is an average design, functionally satisfactory dwelling showing physical wear and tear typical for a home of such age.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
620 Gawin Dr
620 Gawin Drive, Warner Robins, GA
2 Bedrooms
$725
900 sqft
This Is What Cute Looks Like ! - (RLNE5834789)

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 02:37pm
1 Unit Available
104 Diggs Boulevard
104 Diggs Boulevard, Warner Robins, GA
2 Bedrooms
$550
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 104 Diggs Boulevard in Warner Robins. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
101 Lynn Avenue
101 Lynn Avenue, Warner Robins, GA
2 Bedrooms
$800
925 sqft
Cute 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Home with Living Room, Dining Area & Breakast Area. Updated interior with luxury vinyl plank flooring, updated Kitchen, Bathroom, appliances, fixtures and more! Corner lot.

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
400 Nandina
400 Nandina Court, Warner Robins, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1810 sqft
Luxury 2BD/2B Townhome available in the desirable Cottages at Lakeview. The Home features a Tranquil Sunroom full of windows, Large Office Space that could be used as a 3rd BD, Vaulted Ceilings and Open Floor Plan.

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
215 Merlot
215 Merlot Drive, Warner Robins, GA
2 Bedrooms
$950
1344 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom/ 2 bath with 1 Car Garage, Big Kitchen, Patio and Fenced Yard. Zoned for Eagle Springs Elementary, Thomson Middle, and Northside High School. No pets allowed. Check schools for accuracy. Lawn Care is included.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
127 Pleasant Hill
127 Pleasant Hill Court, Warner Robins, GA
2 Bedrooms
$895
1490 sqft
Spacious 2 BR/2 BA patio home convenient to RAFB. Florida room, covered patio, jetted tub, gas log fireplace, 2-car garage. Rent includes a/c filters delivered monthly. Sorry, no pets except those required by Fair Housing Laws.

1 of 16

Last updated December 18 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
121 Mill Chase
121 Mill Chase Way, Warner Robins, GA
2 Bedrooms
$775
1050 sqft
Wrights Mill - 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo with 1050 sqft. Updated bathrooms and new laminate flooring. Convenient to Schools and shopping. (RLNE4786715)
Results within 10 miles of Warner Robins

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
360 Spyglass Hill
360 Spyglass Hill Drive, Perry, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1557 sqft
55+ Houston Springs Community, Charming 2BD/2B Home Located right on the Golf Course, Lawn Care included. Open concept, Light, Airy and Spacious! These all describe this lovely home w/office and separate dining room.

June 2020 Warner Robins Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Warner Robins Rent Report. Warner Robins rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Warner Robins rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Warner Robins rents increased significantly over the past month

Warner Robins rents have increased 0.4% over the past month, and are up slightly by 1.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Warner Robins stand at $768 for a one-bedroom apartment and $921 for a two-bedroom. Warner Robins' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.2%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Georgia

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Warner Robins, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Georgia, 6 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.2% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Roswell is the most expensive of all Georgia's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,479; of the 10 largest Georgia cities that we have data for, 4 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Alpharetta experiencing the fastest decline (-1.9%).
    • Athens, Augusta, and Albany have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.7%, 3.5%, and 2.4%, respectively).

    Warner Robins rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Warner Robins, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Warner Robins is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Warner Robins' median two-bedroom rent of $921 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.8% rise in Warner Robins.
    • While Warner Robins' rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Warner Robins than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Warner Robins.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

