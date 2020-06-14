21 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Warner Robins, GA

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
13 Units Available
Southland Station
210 Southland Station Dr, Warner Robins, GA
1 Bedroom
$790
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$881
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,052
1089 sqft
Conveniently located off of I-75 or an easy commute into downtown Macon. Unit amenities include washer/dryer hookup, patio/balcony, dishwasher and more. Recently renovated community features parking, pool, tennis court, volleyball court.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
6 Units Available
Huntington Chase
1010 S Houston Lake Rd, Warner Robins, GA
1 Bedroom
$915
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes to I-75. Pet-friendly community on 23 acres of manicured grounds. Apartments feature living rooms with elongated windows, spa-like bathrooms with garden tubs, and private outdoor areas with outside storage. Free RV and boat storage.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
7 Units Available
Bedford Parke
1485 Leverette Rd, Warner Robins, GA
1 Bedroom
$786
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
1251 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
3 Units Available
Lory of Warner Robins
109 Latham Dr, Warner Robins, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$935
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just minutes from Robins AFB and I-75, you'll find shopping and fine dining. Our quaint community offers convenience, location and service.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
16 Units Available
Bradford Place Apartment Homes
115 Tom Chapman Blvd, Warner Robins, GA
1 Bedroom
$885
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,160
1332 sqft
Bradford Place Apartments enjoys the most desirable location in Warner Robins, Georgia.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
15 Units Available
Galleria Park
100 Robins West Pkwy, Warner Robins, GA
1 Bedroom
$875
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,160
1362 sqft
Discover the Pinnacle in Warner Robins Apartment Living Galleria Park Apartments in Warner Robins, Georgia, beckons those who desire functional living space at its finest.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
315 South Charity Lane
315 S Charity Ln, Warner Robins, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1315 sqft
315 South Charity Lane Available 08/01/20 Cute 4 bedroom home! - 4 bed/2 bath home in great area, close to Feagin Mill Middle School.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
104 Freeman Dr
104 Freeman Drive, Warner Robins, GA
3 Bedrooms
$950
1688 sqft
104 Freeman Dr Available 07/01/20 Come enjoy the beautiful park-like setting in the backyard. - Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath brick home. Fabulous back deck overlooking a wooded back yard. Kitchen open to living room. Two car carport.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
401 Grand Avenue
401 Grand Avenue, Warner Robins, GA
3 Bedrooms
$975
1249 sqft
Great Family Home in Bonaire - This three bedroom and two bathroom house sits on a large corner lot in a desirable neighborhood. Fully fenced in backyard perfect for the whole family to enjoy. Large master suite with walk-in closet.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
319 Rose Hill Dr
319 Rose Hill Drive, Warner Robins, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2346 sqft
319 Rose Hill Dr Available 08/10/20 319 Rose Hill Dr. - Beautiful 4 bdrm, 3 bath brick home. Eat In kitchen and also separate dining room. Master bedroom has a sitting area, master bath has large garden tub and separate shower.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
100 Brooke Ct
100 Brooke Court, Warner Robins, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1677 sqft
100 Brook Ct. - Home on quite cul-de-sac with large privacy fenced backyard. Home is a 3 bedroom 2.5 bath and features volume ceilings, large bedrooms,beautiful master suite with whirlpool tub and separate shower. Tinted front windows.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
209 Cade
209 Cade Terrace, Warner Robins, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2219 sqft
Super 4/3 with sep. formal living room and dining room plus large den with gas log fireplace and spacious breakfast area. Large kitchen with lots of cabinets; stainless and black appliances; stainless refrig.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
112 Anne Lane
112 Anne Lane, Warner Robins, GA
3 Bedrooms
$900
1050 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bath, full brick home features a charming kitchen, fenced yard and beautiful landscaping. Newly renovated master bath with gorgeous tile shower. Laminate flooring throughout. Bonus Room adjacent to master bedroom not included in sq ft.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
101 Mercer
101 Mercer Ct, Warner Robins, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,020
1902 sqft
AVAILABLE 6/17/2020!!! Enjoy a fresh new look in this brick ranch style home located on a .52 corner acre lot nestled in a quiet cul de sac.

1 of 15

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
247 Leisure Lake Drive
247 Leisure Lake Drive, Warner Robins, GA
3 Bedrooms
$995
1804 sqft
247 Leisure Lake-Enjoy this View while Sitting in Your Screened in Porch - Water Front Property ! ! Enjoy the view of the lake from your screened in porch. Master suite also has a great view.

1 of 26

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
100 Ledford
100 Ledford Way, Warner Robins, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1446 sqft
Adorable 3BD/2B Home!!! Family neighborhood w/Hilltop Elementary down the street. Interior features vaulted ceilings, darkwood floors, large laundry room, carpet in bedrooms & ceiling fans throughout.

1 of 6

Last updated April 1 at 05:55am
1 Unit Available
226 Keith Drive
226 Keith Drive, Warner Robins, GA
3 Bedrooms
$700
1002 sqft
226 Keith Drive Available 04/01/20 - 3 Bedroom, 1.5 bath with 1,004 square feet. Refrigerator and Stove included. qualifications: 600 credit score No bankruptcies or evictions within last 5 years 3x monthly rent in income per month No pets.

1 of 27

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
113 Saint Brendands
113 St Brenands Drive, Warner Robins, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,320
1308 sqft
Very Nice 4BD/2B Home located in Aspen Woods and Veterans High School Zone. The Home has a Great Kitchen with new SS Appliances & Granite Countertops, New LVP Flooring & Carpet, New Paint. The backyard has a Privacy Fence, Patio and Outbuilding.

1 of 24

Last updated February 20 at 07:41pm
1 Unit Available
506 South Third St
506 South 3rd Street, Warner Robins, GA
3 Bedrooms
$650
1520 sqft
Pets to be approved by owner, non-refundable pet deposit if approved. Will be limited to one pet.
1 of 39

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
105 Sandtrap Way
105 Sand Trap Way, Houston County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2815 sqft
105 Sandtrap Way Available 06/05/20 Enchanting home in Statham's Landing - Situated on half an acre in the desirable golf course community of Statham's Landing, this enchanting home on a quiet cul-de-sac has all the charm and space you're looking
1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1251 Dewey St
1251 Dewey Street, Macon-Bibb, GA
4 Bedrooms
$700
952 sqft
MAKE ME YOUR HOME! - This is quite the charming 4 bed 2 bath home with great backyard space, a nice front porch and large size bedrooms.
Hey there, apartment hunters! Rumor going around the Peach State is you’re looking to score yourself a super sweet apartment in Warner Robins. Good call, amigos! Conveniently located in the Classic Heartland just 25 miles from big brother Macon, Warner Robins is one of the most affordable, modernized, and family-friendly cities you’ll find in all the American South. So what do you say? Are you ready to join the nearly 60,000 Georgians who call Warner Robins home? Then take note of the followi...

Buy Pants with Bigger Pockets (or Open a Savings Account)

Expect to see those greenbacks pile up in Warner Robins, where the cost of living index is more than 12 percentage points below the national mean. Spacious (900-plus square feet), new 1BR apartments can easily be found for around $600 and even 2 and 3BR apartments are readily available for $750 or less. Keep in mind, though, that Southern summers are notoriously hot and humid, meaning tenants usually see significant spikes in their A/C bills ($70 or more) during summer months.

Say Goodbye to the Hustle and Bustle

Warner Robins is a perfect fit for tenants who prefer the peace and quiet of suburbia over the hectic hustle and bustle of the big city. The city is home to all the classic comforts of suburbia: family restaurants, strip malls, wide roads, plenty of shopping centers, precious little traffic, and loads of brand spanking new housing units. Unsurprisingly, nightlife in the city is minimal and most apartment dwellers are fast asleep by ten p.m. Sorry, night owls!

Settle Down and Raise a Kid or Two, Why Don’t You?

Publications like Business Week are constantly singling out Warner Robins as the best place in Georgia to start a family, and for good reason: Little League sports are practically an obsession in the city, which also features a variety of parks, trails, and playgrounds to keep the kiddos entertained. Factor in a wealth of affordable housing and plenty of high quality school districts, and it’s no surprise Warner Robins is considered the primo place in Georgia to raise a kid or two.

Ten-Hut, Tenants!

Warner Robins is home to more than 25,000 military personnel, civilians, and contractors working at the massive Robins Air Force Base, which is by far the city’s biggest employer. It’s common to see military personnel rubbing elbows with civilians on the streets and helping shape the city’s identity. Because so many contractors accept temporary assignments at the base, meanwhile, there’s a constant revolving door of tenants at most apartment complexes. In other words, don’t worry about getting stuck on long waiting lists in Warner Robins, because vacancies are constantly popping up.

Get Out!

Living in Warner Robins and not visiting the renowned Museum of Aviation would be like living in Agra, India without seeing the Taj Mahal, residing in northwestern Arizona without taking a peek at the Grand Canyon, or living in Collinsville, Illinois without getting your picture taken next to the World’s Largest Catsup Bottle. The museum boasts a comprehensive collection of military memorabilia, aircrafts, and ground vehicles and is a popular tourist destination year-round. Unfortunately, except for the museum, it’s difficult to find many cultural attractions in the city (except for the World's 539th largest Catsup bottle – found in aisle 9 of the Piggly Wiggly), meaning culture enthusiasts have to travel to Macon or, better yet, Atlanta (a nearly two hour trek) to get their fill of arts and theater.

Be Prepared

You won’t need anything out of the ordinary to score an apartment in Warner Robins, but remember to bring along proper I.D., proof of income (including your most recent 2-3 paycheck stubs), a list of references/previous landlords, and banking account info when you’re ready to submit a leasing application. Also, read your lease very carefully (we recommend taking it home with you and letting a third party peruse it as well) and be aware that landlords in Warner Robins sometimes have drastically different polices regarding roommates, pets, subletting, smoking, etc.

Scope It Out

Like most cities, Warner Robins has its hit and miss areas in terms of curb appeal and safety. Parts of downtown have become a bit blighted (though an urban revitalization effort is underway), while certain nooks and crannies on the North side have seen an influx of crime in recent years. Overall, the nice areas outweigh the iffy parts by far, so you shouldn’t have a problem finding an apartment in a clean, safe, and aesthetically pleasing part of town. Just be sure to visit a neighborhood in advance and see with your own eyes if you think it would be a good fit for you.

Start Your Engines

Other than an array of taxi cabs, there’s no public transit in Warner Robins, and the city is too spread out to be considered walker-friendly, so you’ll need your own set of wheels to get around. Fortunately, traffic is minimal, although the streets surrounding the Air Force Base typically get backed up during rush hour and when shifts are changing over. Of course, you can join the Air Force and fly around too – drastically reducing commute times.

Take Your Time

Don’t rush into an apartment lease until you’re sure it’s right for you. More than 10 percent of residential buildings are currently unoccupied (which is typical year-round), and apartment complexes are rarely at full capacity. Whether you’re looking for a modest studio, a spacious multi-BR unit, or anything in between, you’ll have no shortage of options. Short-term, corporate, pet-friendly, and pre-furnished units are easy to come by as well, so don’t settle for second best, because the perfect pad for you is surely available somewhere else in Warner Robins.

Give it the Once-Over

Finally, don’t assume that your apartment is as-advertised. Because there’s such a high turnover rate among renters, landlords don’t always have the chance to make sure every last detail of your new place is taken care of before handing you the keys. Take your time on your move-in checklist and mark down (and take a picture) of even the most minor blemish, or else you risk losing your security deposit over a preexisting flaw. And now, gents and lasses, it’s time to find your dream dwellings in Warner Robins! Happy hunting and best of luck! See more

Finding an apartment in Warner Robins that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

