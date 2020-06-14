21 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Warner Robins, GA

Hey there, apartment hunters! Rumor going around the Peach State is you’re looking to score yourself a super sweet apartment in Warner Robins. Good call, amigos! Conveniently located in the Classic Heartland just 25 miles from big brother Macon, Warner Robins is one of the most affordable, modernized, and family-friendly cities you’ll find in all the American South. So what do you say? Are you ready to join the nearly 60,000 Georgians who call Warner Robins home? Then take note of the followi...

Buy Pants with Bigger Pockets (or Open a Savings Account)

Expect to see those greenbacks pile up in Warner Robins, where the cost of living index is more than 12 percentage points below the national mean. Spacious (900-plus square feet), new 1BR apartments can easily be found for around $600 and even 2 and 3BR apartments are readily available for $750 or less. Keep in mind, though, that Southern summers are notoriously hot and humid, meaning tenants usually see significant spikes in their A/C bills ($70 or more) during summer months.

Say Goodbye to the Hustle and Bustle

Warner Robins is a perfect fit for tenants who prefer the peace and quiet of suburbia over the hectic hustle and bustle of the big city. The city is home to all the classic comforts of suburbia: family restaurants, strip malls, wide roads, plenty of shopping centers, precious little traffic, and loads of brand spanking new housing units. Unsurprisingly, nightlife in the city is minimal and most apartment dwellers are fast asleep by ten p.m. Sorry, night owls!

Settle Down and Raise a Kid or Two, Why Don’t You?

Publications like Business Week are constantly singling out Warner Robins as the best place in Georgia to start a family, and for good reason: Little League sports are practically an obsession in the city, which also features a variety of parks, trails, and playgrounds to keep the kiddos entertained. Factor in a wealth of affordable housing and plenty of high quality school districts, and it’s no surprise Warner Robins is considered the primo place in Georgia to raise a kid or two.

Ten-Hut, Tenants!

Warner Robins is home to more than 25,000 military personnel, civilians, and contractors working at the massive Robins Air Force Base, which is by far the city’s biggest employer. It’s common to see military personnel rubbing elbows with civilians on the streets and helping shape the city’s identity. Because so many contractors accept temporary assignments at the base, meanwhile, there’s a constant revolving door of tenants at most apartment complexes. In other words, don’t worry about getting stuck on long waiting lists in Warner Robins, because vacancies are constantly popping up.

Get Out!

Living in Warner Robins and not visiting the renowned Museum of Aviation would be like living in Agra, India without seeing the Taj Mahal, residing in northwestern Arizona without taking a peek at the Grand Canyon, or living in Collinsville, Illinois without getting your picture taken next to the World’s Largest Catsup Bottle. The museum boasts a comprehensive collection of military memorabilia, aircrafts, and ground vehicles and is a popular tourist destination year-round. Unfortunately, except for the museum, it’s difficult to find many cultural attractions in the city (except for the World's 539th largest Catsup bottle – found in aisle 9 of the Piggly Wiggly), meaning culture enthusiasts have to travel to Macon or, better yet, Atlanta (a nearly two hour trek) to get their fill of arts and theater.

Be Prepared

You won’t need anything out of the ordinary to score an apartment in Warner Robins, but remember to bring along proper I.D., proof of income (including your most recent 2-3 paycheck stubs), a list of references/previous landlords, and banking account info when you’re ready to submit a leasing application. Also, read your lease very carefully (we recommend taking it home with you and letting a third party peruse it as well) and be aware that landlords in Warner Robins sometimes have drastically different polices regarding roommates, pets, subletting, smoking, etc.

Scope It Out

Like most cities, Warner Robins has its hit and miss areas in terms of curb appeal and safety. Parts of downtown have become a bit blighted (though an urban revitalization effort is underway), while certain nooks and crannies on the North side have seen an influx of crime in recent years. Overall, the nice areas outweigh the iffy parts by far, so you shouldn’t have a problem finding an apartment in a clean, safe, and aesthetically pleasing part of town. Just be sure to visit a neighborhood in advance and see with your own eyes if you think it would be a good fit for you.

Start Your Engines

Other than an array of taxi cabs, there’s no public transit in Warner Robins, and the city is too spread out to be considered walker-friendly, so you’ll need your own set of wheels to get around. Fortunately, traffic is minimal, although the streets surrounding the Air Force Base typically get backed up during rush hour and when shifts are changing over. Of course, you can join the Air Force and fly around too – drastically reducing commute times.

Take Your Time

Don’t rush into an apartment lease until you’re sure it’s right for you. More than 10 percent of residential buildings are currently unoccupied (which is typical year-round), and apartment complexes are rarely at full capacity. Whether you’re looking for a modest studio, a spacious multi-BR unit, or anything in between, you’ll have no shortage of options. Short-term, corporate, pet-friendly, and pre-furnished units are easy to come by as well, so don’t settle for second best, because the perfect pad for you is surely available somewhere else in Warner Robins.

Give it the Once-Over

Finally, don’t assume that your apartment is as-advertised. Because there’s such a high turnover rate among renters, landlords don’t always have the chance to make sure every last detail of your new place is taken care of before handing you the keys. Take your time on your move-in checklist and mark down (and take a picture) of even the most minor blemish, or else you risk losing your security deposit over a preexisting flaw. And now, gents and lasses, it’s time to find your dream dwellings in Warner Robins! Happy hunting and best of luck! See more