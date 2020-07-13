All apartments in Valdosta
Find more places like Northwind.
How many bedrooms do you need?
/
Valdosta, GA
/
Northwind
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:55 PM

Northwind

Open Now until 6pm
5148 Northwind Blvd · (833) 326-5081
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5148 Northwind Blvd, Valdosta, GA 31605

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit G-24 · Avail. Sep 22

$870

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 948 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit L-13 · Avail. Sep 5

$935

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1313 sqft

Unit D-5 · Avail. Sep 5

$935

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1313 sqft

Unit J-15 · Avail. Aug 26

$935

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1313 sqft

See 4+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit J-18 · Avail. Aug 20

$1,010

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1506 sqft

Unit H-7 · Avail. Sep 23

$1,010

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1506 sqft

Unit K-4 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,010

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1506 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Northwind.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
tennis court
cats allowed
elevator
on-site laundry
hot tub
Northwind Apartments is a peaceful, gated community located near the intersection of Bemiss Road and North Oak Street Extension. Brimming with all the amenities you deserve, our community offers all the comforts you've come to expect in a place to call home. You'll enjoy a maintenance free lifestyle that adds up to time well spent. As you pull out of your parking spot, you'll find convenient access to downtown Valdosta, Moody Air Force Base and Valdosta State University. You'll be minutes away from fine neighborhood shopping and dining, parks and hospital facilities. Northwind Apartments is centrally located, no matter where your days take you. See how it feels to rent stress free at Northwind Apartments, a beautiful community located right in the heart of Valdosta. Come and explore what our quiet yet vibrant apartment homes have to offer and why they are a perfect fit for you. Settle down in our spacious Luxury Plus Apartments and enjoy the Southern Georgia lifestyle. All of our ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150 to 1 months rent -- based on credit
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
restrictions: We welcome up to 2 pets per apartment home. Breed restrictions apply. Weight limit is 75lbs per pet. We accept cats and dogs. There is a pet fee of $250 for cats and $350 for dogs. There is also a one time pet fee ranging from $250 for cats and $350 for dogs. Please call our leasing office for complete pet policy.
Parking Details: Other. Parking lot available. Parking is first come, first served. Guest must in our designated guest parking. Please call our leasing office for parking policy.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Northwind have any available units?
Northwind has 14 units available starting at $870 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Valdosta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Valdosta Rent Report.
What amenities does Northwind have?
Some of Northwind's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Northwind currently offering any rent specials?
Northwind is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Northwind pet-friendly?
Yes, Northwind is pet friendly.
Does Northwind offer parking?
Yes, Northwind offers parking.
Does Northwind have units with washers and dryers?
No, Northwind does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Northwind have a pool?
Yes, Northwind has a pool.
Does Northwind have accessible units?
No, Northwind does not have accessible units.
Does Northwind have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Northwind has units with dishwashers.
