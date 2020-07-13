Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup ceiling fan oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse dog park gym parking playground pool 24hr maintenance tennis court cats allowed elevator on-site laundry hot tub

Northwind Apartments is a peaceful, gated community located near the intersection of Bemiss Road and North Oak Street Extension. Brimming with all the amenities you deserve, our community offers all the comforts you've come to expect in a place to call home. You'll enjoy a maintenance free lifestyle that adds up to time well spent. As you pull out of your parking spot, you'll find convenient access to downtown Valdosta, Moody Air Force Base and Valdosta State University. You'll be minutes away from fine neighborhood shopping and dining, parks and hospital facilities. Northwind Apartments is centrally located, no matter where your days take you. See how it feels to rent stress free at Northwind Apartments, a beautiful community located right in the heart of Valdosta. Come and explore what our quiet yet vibrant apartment homes have to offer and why they are a perfect fit for you. Settle down in our spacious Luxury Plus Apartments and enjoy the Southern Georgia lifestyle. All of our ...