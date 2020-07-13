Lease Length: 6-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150 to 1 months rent -- based on credit
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
restrictions: We welcome up to 2 pets per apartment home. Breed restrictions apply. Weight limit is 75lbs per pet. We accept cats and dogs. There is a pet fee of $250 for cats and $350 for dogs. There is also a one time pet fee ranging from $250 for cats and $350 for dogs. Please call our leasing office for complete pet policy.
Parking Details: Other. Parking lot available. Parking is first come, first served. Guest must in our designated guest parking. Please call our leasing office for parking policy.