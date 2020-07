Amenities

5227 BRANCH POINT Available 08/10/20 3/2 LOCATED IN BRANCH POINT SUBDIVISION - THIS 3/2 IS LOCATED IN THE COUNTY, CONVENIENT DRIVE TO MOODY AFB OR INTO TOWN FOR SHOPPING/EATING! HOME HAS A 1 CAR GARAGE. TILE FLOORING THROUGHOUT ALL COMMON AREAS AND BATHROOMS. CARPET IN BEDROOMS ONLY. SPACIOUS KITCHEN WITH ALL MAJOR APPLIANCES. LARGE MASTER SUITE.



MUST MEET INCOME, BACKGROUND, CREDIT CHECK AND MUST HAVE RENT REFERENCE OR RENT BUREAU FOR AUTOMATIC APPROVAL, ALL APPLICATIONS ARE NONREFUNDABLE AND MUST BE TURNED IN WITH PROOF OF INCOME AND VALID ID TO BE LOOKED AT ON A FIRST COME FIRST SERVE BASIS



