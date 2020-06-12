Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

4420 Kenilworth Cir Available 07/15/20 Beautiful 4BD/2BA homein the Highlands Subdivision!!!! Fenced in Backyard!!! - Cute 4BD/ 2.5BA, open floor plan home in the Highlands Subdivision! Decorative wood accented ceiling in great room, open kitchen with raised bar, backsplash and granite counter tops. There is also a gas fireplace in the great room. The master bath has his and her closets, double vanities, plus tiled shower and garden tub. The back porch is screened in and has a fenced in backyard.



Available to Move-In 7/15/2020



Check out key at our office on or After 7/1/2020

Mon-Thu:9am-4pm, Fri:9am-3pm w/$20 deposit required, returned when the key is returned & must provide a valid driver's license/i.d. and phone number.



Apply Online today! www.movetovaldosta.com



