Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

4420 Kenilworth Cir

4420 Kenilworth Cir · (229) 333-0768
Location

4420 Kenilworth Cir, Valdosta, GA 31605

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4420 Kenilworth Cir · Avail. Jul 15

$1,475

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1752 sqft

Amenities

4420 Kenilworth Cir Available 07/15/20 Beautiful 4BD/2BA homein the Highlands Subdivision!!!! Fenced in Backyard!!! - Cute 4BD/ 2.5BA, open floor plan home in the Highlands Subdivision! Decorative wood accented ceiling in great room, open kitchen with raised bar, backsplash and granite counter tops. There is also a gas fireplace in the great room. The master bath has his and her closets, double vanities, plus tiled shower and garden tub. The back porch is screened in and has a fenced in backyard.

Available to Move-In 7/15/2020

Check out key at our office on or After 7/1/2020
Mon-Thu:9am-4pm, Fri:9am-3pm w/$20 deposit required, returned when the key is returned & must provide a valid driver's license/i.d. and phone number.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4420 Kenilworth Cir have any available units?
4420 Kenilworth Cir has a unit available for $1,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Valdosta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Valdosta Rent Report.
What amenities does 4420 Kenilworth Cir have?
Some of 4420 Kenilworth Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4420 Kenilworth Cir currently offering any rent specials?
4420 Kenilworth Cir isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4420 Kenilworth Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 4420 Kenilworth Cir is pet friendly.
Does 4420 Kenilworth Cir offer parking?
No, 4420 Kenilworth Cir does not offer parking.
Does 4420 Kenilworth Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4420 Kenilworth Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4420 Kenilworth Cir have a pool?
No, 4420 Kenilworth Cir does not have a pool.
Does 4420 Kenilworth Cir have accessible units?
No, 4420 Kenilworth Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 4420 Kenilworth Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 4420 Kenilworth Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
