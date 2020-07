Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

3959 NEWBURY DRIVE Available 08/10/20 MINUTES FROM MOODY AFB !! - MINUTES AWAY FROM MOODY AFB IN NORTH LOWNDES COUNTY. THIS 4/2 SPLIT FLOOR PLAN FEATURES LARGE KITCHEN WITH ISLAND, BREAKFAST AREA, SS/BLACK APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS AND CUSTOM CABINETS. MASTER SUITE WITH TREY CEILING, 3 WALK-IN CLOSETS, GARDEN TUB, SEPARATE TILED SHOWER AND DOUBLE SINK VANITY. FLOORING IS MOSTLY LAMINATE WOOD WITH TILED BATHROOMS/KITCHEN AND CARPETED BEDROOMS. FENCED BACK YARD AND SCREENED PORCH FOR OUTDOOR ENJOYMENT. 2 CAR GARAGE.



**MOVE IN SPECIAL: $150 CREDIT AT TIME OF MOVE IN**



MUST MEET INCOME, BACKGROUND, CREDIT CHECK AND MUST HAVE RENT REFERENCE OR RENT BUREAU FOR AUTOMATIC APPROVAL, ALL APPLICATIONS WILL BE LOOKED AT AND ARE NONREFUNDABLE FIRST COME, FIRST SERVE BASIS.



(RLNE4760084)