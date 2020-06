Amenities

LARGE HOME RIGHT ACROSS FROM VSU!!! - THIS IS A 4 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH HOME LOCATED DIRECTLY ACROSS FROM VSU!! ORIGINAL HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT COMMON AREAS . WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE LOCATED IN THE LIVING ROOM. NEWLY REFINISHED HARDWOOD FLOORS IN THE FAMILY ROOM. LARGE BUILT IN SHELVES IN 2 OF THE BEDROOMS. LARGE KITCHEN WITH PLENTY OF PANTRY AND CABINET SPACE! LARGE FRONT PORCH PERFECT FOR SITTING AND LISTENING TO THE FOOTBALL GAMES RIGHT DOWN THE ROAD! YOU CAN FEEL THE VSU PRIDE FROM RIGHT IN YOUR OWN HOME!! YOU HAVE GOT TO COME AND TAKE A LOOK AT THIS PLACE!



**MOVE IN SPECIAL: $100 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT**



MUST MEET INCOME, BACKGROUND, CREDIT CHECK AND MUST HAVE RENT REFERENCE OR RENT BUREAU FOR AUTOMATIC APPROVAL, ALL APPLICATIONS WILL BE LOOKED AT AND ARE NONREFUNDABLE FIRST COME FIRST SERVE BASIS



(RLNE4028119)