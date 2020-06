Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher garage range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

House in the City! - This is a cute 3 bedroom, 2 bath house in the city. It has a living room, a den, and a kitchen. The kitchen includes a stove, refrigerator, and a dishwasher. The home has central heating and air, washer and dryer connections, and a one car garage. The power is with GAP and the water is with COV.



(RLNE2002771)