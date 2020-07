Amenities

pet friendly carport alarm system range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system carport parking

1104 Pineview Drive Available 07/25/20 Move In Ready - This is a three bedroom, two bath home in the city. There is a living and dining room for you to enjoy. The kitchen includes a stove and a refrigerator. The property has central heating and air, was built in 1979, and offers around 1300 sqft of living space. Pets are allowed.



(RLNE3196548)