Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

1017 WILLIAMSBURG DR Available 07/01/20 COLONIAL STYLE HOMES - BEAUTIFUL COLONIAL STYLE HOME HAS IT ALL! THIS 2 STORY, 4 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH HOME IS LOCATED OFF OF COUNTRY CLUB RD IN VALDOSTA, GA. LOVELY TILE AND HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT. THE KITCHEN IS FULLY EQUIPPED WITH CUSTOM CABINETS AND A LARGE ISLAND WITH STOVETOP. IT FEATURES A LARGE FENCED IN BACKYARD PERFECT FOR RELAXING. MASTER BATH FEATURES A LARGE GARDEN TUB, DOUBLE VANITY AND SEPARATE SHOWER. EVERYTHING YOU COULD DESIRE IN A HOME!



MUST MEET INCOME, BACKGROUND, CREDIT CHECK AND MUST HAVE RENT REFERENCE OR RENT BUREAU FOR AUTOMATIC APPROVAL, ALL APPLICATIONS ARE NONREFUNDABLE AND MUST BE TURNED IN WITH PROOF OF INCOME AND VALID ID TO BE LOOKED AT ON A FIRST COME FIRST SERVE BASIS



(RLNE3011587)