High Traffic area on Highway 515 Unit C 1,800 sq. ft. with large open area plus office, bath room, and storage area . Easy access and parking. Will consider 1 year or long term lease. Available June 1, 2020. The unit is now vacant. Additional 1,000 sq. ft. unit B can be added if more space is needed. Great location, Across from United Community Bank fronts Hwy 515.