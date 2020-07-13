/
/
/
apartments under 1100
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:51 PM
58 Apartments under $1,100 for rent in Stockbridge, GA
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
14 Units Available
Glenwood Vista Apartment Homes
10 Glenwood Way, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,034
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1273 sqft
Luxury apartments near Highway 23 with garden tubs and walk-in closets. Community has controlled access and detached garage. Swimming pool on site. Tenants enjoy 24-hour maintenance service.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
31 Units Available
Waterford Place
3196 Mount Zion Rd, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,037
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,198
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,556
1426 sqft
Just minutes from the airport and I-75. On-site business center, clubhouse, fitness center and patio area. A gated community featuring two resort-style pools. Modern interiors with gourmet kitchens and open floor plans.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
5 Units Available
Southwinds Point
50 Evergreen Way, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,040
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,267
1323 sqft
The beautiful homes in this community feature washer and dryer hookups and additional storage. Residents are privy to a tennis court, coffee bar and 24-hour gym. Located just down the street from Mays Crossing Shopping Center.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
8 Units Available
North Park at Eagles Landing
250 Evergreen Ter, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1295 sqft
STUNNING NEWLY RENOVATED APARTMENT HOMES!Schedule your appointment today and be the 1st one to move into one of our newly renovated apartment homes. Photos coming soon.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 13 at 10:38am
21 Units Available
Eastwood Village
3005 Eastwood Village Dr, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,065
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1281 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1394 sqft
We're open & available by appointment only for an in-person or virtual tour of your new apartment home! Whether you are a resident or are looking for a new place to call home, we are available during normal business hours to assist you.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
5 Units Available
900 Dwell
900 Rock Quarry Rd, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,080
930 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1183 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1419 sqft
Oversized apartments in Stockbridge residential community, right in the middle of the Eagle's Landing school district. Homes have cable and internet included. Residents can also enjoy a resort-style swimming pool and lighted tennis court.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
9 Units Available
St. Ives Crossing
305 St. Ives Crossing, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,034
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,207
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,273
1440 sqft
Welcome to the comfort and convenience of St. Ives Crossing. Our luxury apartment community offers everything you are looking for with a prime Henry County location.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
1 Unit Available
Villas 52
5220 N Henry Blvd, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$895
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 11 at 04:23pm
2 Units Available
Retreat 138
3384 Mount Zion Rd, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,060
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,305
1197 sqft
Charming community near the freeway and area amenities. On-site pool with a sundeck in a park-like setting. Homes feature a full-size washer and dryer, chef-style kitchen, and separate dining areas.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
2 Units Available
Bridgewater at Mt. Zion
3156 Mount Zion Rd, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,371
1390 sqft
We are now welcoming in-person, virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
104 Shepherd Dr
104 Shepherd Drive, Stockbridge, GA
3 Bedrooms
$900
1325 sqft
Beautiful layout 3bedroom/1.5Bathrooms. Featured with familyroom/livingroom combo, kitchen has breakfast area, screened porch, den/bonus room. New A/C, new paint and floor, tiled kitchen and bath.
1 of 14
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
133 Appleton Blvd, Unit C
133 Appleton Blvd, Stockbridge, GA
2 Bedrooms
$950
Splendid Surfaces! 2 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom Home in Stockbridge! - Enjoy Beautiful Dove Grey Surfaces at this Lovely 2 Bedroom Unit! Includes Vinyl wood flooring throughout living & bedroom areas, Kitchen with appliances & plenty of cabinets, & Master
Results within 1 mile of Stockbridge
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
8 Units Available
Carrington Park
100 Carrington Park, Jonesboro, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,088
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,652
1425 sqft
Apartment community amenities include a pool, a tennis court and a clubhouse. Inside the apartment homes are laundry connections, bay windows and walk-in closets. Commuters will love the proximity to I-75.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
5 Units Available
Fieldstone Glen
2615 Mount Zion Pkwy, Jonesboro, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,027
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated by Fielder Road with easy access to I-95 and Piedmont Park. Apartments feature one- to three-bedroom units with extra storage space and window coverings. On-site amenities include BBQ grill and fitness center.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
7051 Daniel Dr
7051 Daniel Drive, Clayton County, GA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$899
Come be apart of our Community! - Property Id: 286699 Looking for a house to call your home? Look no further because we have the home for you! Call us today and come see what we have available.
1 of 13
Last updated October 8 at 12:34pm
1 Unit Available
20 April Avenue
20 April Avenue, Henry County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$975
1188 sqft
Adorable 3 Bedroom Ranch-Style Duplex! - METES & BOUNDS REALTY PRESENTS: This fantastic 3 bedroom 1.5 bath duplex is convenient to everything. Cozy living space, galley style kitchen, and great floor plan.
Results within 5 miles of Stockbridge
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
17 Units Available
Carrington Green
745 Highway 42 S, McDonough, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,072
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,317
1404 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,458
1683 sqft
Chef-style kitchens with granite counters and modern appliances. Private patio or balcony. Walk-in closets. Community amenities include privacy gates, pool, grills, tennis court and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
20 Units Available
The Farm
Colton Creek
2014 Avalon Dr, McDonough, GA
1 Bedroom
$995
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1326 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1529 sqft
Conveniently situated just minutes from downtown McDonough. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with individual garages and private patios or balconies. Resort-style swimming pool, tennis court, hydro spa and 24-hour fitness center located on the premises.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
9 Units Available
Echelon Park
740 McDonough Parkway, McDonough, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,075
914 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,273
1390 sqft
Located in the heart of McDonough and convenient to dining, entertainment, and shopping. Good schools nearby. Recently renovated units feature alarm system and laundry hookups. Pet-friendly, pool, gym, tennis.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
8 Units Available
Park at Tara Lake
7545 Tara Rd, Jonesboro, GA
1 Bedroom
$935
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1260 sqft
Near Hwy 41 and good schools. Plenty of shopping and dining along Mt. Zion Road and Jonesboro Road. Pet-friendly apartments with cherry wood cabinets, modern black appliances and walk-in closets. Fitness center, laundry area.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
6 Units Available
Hampton Point
820 Hampton Rd, McDonough, GA
1 Bedroom
$837
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,167
1390 sqft
Shopping opportunities abound, with South Point Shopping Center just down the road. Comfortable carpet invites bare feet. Stay cool with air conditioning or take a dip in the pool.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 12:06pm
6 Units Available
Grove on Southlake
7290 Southlake Pky, Morrow, GA
1 Bedroom
$938
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1380 sqft
The one- to three-bedroom units in this community offer walk-in closets and storage on patios and balconies. Southlake Mall is nearby along with entertainment, dining and shopping venues. Property features tennis court and gym.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
13 Units Available
Averly
100 Chase Lake Dr, Jonesboro, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,109
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,094
1200 sqft
Exquisite apartments with bright sunrooms, fireplaces, and breakfast bars. Take advantage of the on-site walking trails, pool, and tennis court. Minutes from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport and I-75. Near Southlake Mall for dining and shopping.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Jonesboro
274 North Main Street Unit D
274 North Main Street, Jonesboro, GA
Studio
$1,000
- Please call the City of Jonesboro (770) 478-3800 to verify what types of businesses they will allow. You may also visit City Hall at 124 North Ave, Jonesboro, GA 30236. (RLNE4622506)
Similar Pages
Stockbridge 1 BedroomsStockbridge 2 BedroomsStockbridge 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsStockbridge 3 BedroomsStockbridge Accessible ApartmentsStockbridge Apartments under $1,000
Stockbridge Apartments under $1,100Stockbridge Apartments under $900Stockbridge Apartments with BalconyStockbridge Apartments with GarageStockbridge Apartments with GymStockbridge Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Johns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GA