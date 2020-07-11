/
apartments with washer dryer
90 Apartments for rent in Skidaway Island, GA with washer-dryer
2 Cutty Sark Road
2 Cuttysark Road, Whitemarsh Island, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2363 sqft
Large all brick home available in the Seagate subdivision. All new flooring throughout. Brand new stainless steel stove. Stainless steel fridge.
Colonial Oaks
922 Old Mill Road
922 Old Mill Road, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1998 sqft
922 Old Mill Road $1450 BIG 3 bedroom, 2 bath House in Coffee Bluff! 1988 Square feet! Wood laminate in living room, dining room, family room! Carpet in Oversized Bonus Room! Fireplace! Large Fenced Yard! Washer and dryer included! Ceiling
7204 Mercer Point Boulevard #7204
7204 Johnny Mercer Blvd, Wilmington Island, GA
1 Bedroom
$900
678 sqft
Island Living! 1 bedroom 1 bathroom 2nd floor unit with screened in balcony and built in computer desk area with washer and dryer.
2301 Walden Park Drive
2301 Walden Park Drive, Whitemarsh Island, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1314 sqft
2301 Walden Park Drive in located in the gated community of Mercer Point on Whitemarsh Island. 3rd floor unit, 1325 Sqf. 2 bedroom and and 2 full baths, Rare unit with bonus sunroof.
Results within 10 miles of Skidaway Island
Pine Gardens
Mariner Grove
2010 E President St, Savannah, GA
Studio
$1,125
688 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,117
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,348
1179 sqft
One of the hottest urban communities in the area. Perks include counter-height bar seating, granite countertops in bathroom and kitchen, stainless steel appliances, and more.
Eastside
Park and Broad
1020 East Broad Street, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,590
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,104
1056 sqft
Somewhere between the hustle and bustle of Downtown Savannah and the beautiful Tybee Island you'll find Park and Broad - Boutique Apartments, a brand new community with luxurious interiors and a gorgeous saltwater pool.
Preston Grove
1825 Grove Point Rd, Georgetown, GA
1 Bedroom
$969
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,176
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,270
1362 sqft
Welcome home to Preston Grove!Preston Grove offers a variety of 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes featuring nicely appointed kitchens, tons of storage space and large outdoor patio and balconies.
Downtown Savannah
Bowery
515 Montgomery St, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,674
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,873
944 sqft
Uber-modern apartments in historic downtown Savannah, within shouting distance of Chatham Square and Forsyth Park. Granite countertops, tall ceilings and private balconies. On-site fitness center, dog wash room, private parking lot, and controlled access.
Georgetown Crossing Apartment Homes
1015 King George Blvd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$949
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,057
1132 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Georgetown Crossing Apartment Homes in Savannah. View photos, descriptions and more!
The Ellis
3 Woodcock Rd, Savannah, GA
Studio
$1,235
618 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,460
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1116 sqft
Introducing The Ellis – Savannah’s newest apartment community located just over a mile away from the historic downtown district.
Downtown Savannah
Alice Hall
455 Montgomery St, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully designed apartment complex with 14 spacious units. Tiled floors, walk-in closets, and tall ceilings. On-site bike storage and private parking lot. Near Savannah's National Historic Landmark District, three blocks from Forsyth Park.
Downtown Savannah
Drayton Tower
102 E Liberty St, Savannah, GA
Studio
$1,462
406 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,060
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,361
920 sqft
Great location with easy access to I-16. Units include air conditioning, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Community features gym, clubhouse, doorman, maintenance and bike storage.
Benjamin Van Clark Park
1110 E Anderson Street
1110 E Anderson St, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2744 sqft
Large 3 bedroom/2 bathroom upstairs unit for rent. Separate living room and dining room, and a balcony in the front and back. Unit has washer and dryer as well as a dishwasher. Convenient location, just minutes from downtown Savannah.
Victorian District-West
303 W Henry Street
303 West Henry Street, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
303 W Henry Unit A is one of eight eclectic units located in The Jefferson at Henry. This renovated 1 bedroom, 1 bath is located blocks away from SCAD and Historic Downtown.
Bingville
3601 Bull Street
3601 Bull Street, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1386 sqft
Located In Ardsley Park! With Off Street Parking! 3 Bedrooms! 2 Baths! Recently Updated Apartment - Brand New Paint Job 7/2017! Wood Floors Throughout Living Area! Huge Living Room and Dining Room! Master Bedroom Has Large Built In Closet! Ceramic
Victorian District-East
305 E Bolton Street
305 East Bolton Street, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
849 sqft
Virtual tour available! This fully furnished and renovated condo is available as a month-to-month rental.
Victorian District-West
1309 Jefferson Street
1309 Jefferson Street, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Fantastic 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex is a part of the new development known as The Jefferson at West Henry. Modern details found in the kitchen and bathroom combine with the classic character of the original structure.
Kayton - Frazier
528 Selma Street
528 Selma Street, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Trendy, Modern, Unique. This ground level 2 bed, 2 bath home offers a spacious, open concept with ample living space and fully equipped kitchen complete with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and breakfast bar.
Ardsley Park - Chatham Cresent
126 E 53rd Street
126 East 53rd Street, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
1000 sqft
**Renovated with private garage parking** Beautiful 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom upper level apartment in highly desirable Ardsley Park. Freshly painted with newly refinished hardwood floors throughout.
Victorian District-West
109 W Bolton Street
109 West Bolton Street, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
874 sqft
Virtual tour available! Nicknamed Bolton Forsyth Suite, this fully furnished and renovated one bedroom condo is available as a month-to-month rental.
Downtown Savannah
208 E Jones Street
208 East Jones Street, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$3,200
1152 sqft
Look upon picturesque Jones Street from on a wrought iron balcony located in this spacious yet charming one bedroom, 1.5 bathrooms condo.
Downtown Savannah
507 Price Street
507 Price Street, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1240 sqft
Great Location on price st! This Furnished 2 bedroom 1 bathroom with courtyard and parking just bring your clothes and tv! Located near SCAD and walking distance to downtown! Washer & Dryer Included!
Wilshire Estates - Savannah Mall
67 Knollwood Circle
67 Knollwood Circle, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1018 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 67 Knollwood Circle in Savannah. View photos, descriptions and more!
Baldwin Park
909 E 40th St
909 East 40th Street, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1502 sqft
Furnished Baldwin Park Bungalow Downtown Savannah - Property Id: 244151 Charming Bungalow located in Fabulous Mid-town Savannah! This home is full of unique finishes and comes FULLY furnished! Inside, you'll find beautiful original hardwood and