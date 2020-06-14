All apartments in Skidaway Island
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:56 AM

7 Longstreet Lane

7 Longstreet Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7 Longstreet Lane, Skidaway Island, GA 31411

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Are you looking for a one-story, renovated home that's affordable and move-in ready in The Landings? You must see this light & bright, spacious home that's been beautifully updated in Marshwood at The Landings. New features include: Vinyl Plank flooring, new carpet, flat ceilings (no popcorn), lighting and plumbing fixtures, newer roof, fresh paint - inside & out. The kitchen has been totally renovated to include new shaker style cabinets, granite countertops, backsplash, and stainless steel appliances. Both bathrooms have new double vanities, countertops, mirrors, and more. The home is conveniently located just minutes from the main gate. You are sure to love this wonderful home and desirable community!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Longstreet Lane have any available units?
7 Longstreet Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Skidaway Island, GA.
What amenities does 7 Longstreet Lane have?
Some of 7 Longstreet Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Longstreet Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7 Longstreet Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Longstreet Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7 Longstreet Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Skidaway Island.
Does 7 Longstreet Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7 Longstreet Lane does offer parking.
Does 7 Longstreet Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 Longstreet Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Longstreet Lane have a pool?
No, 7 Longstreet Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7 Longstreet Lane have accessible units?
No, 7 Longstreet Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Longstreet Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7 Longstreet Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 7 Longstreet Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 7 Longstreet Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
