7 Longstreet Lane

Are you looking for a one-story, renovated home that's affordable and move-in ready in The Landings? You must see this light & bright, spacious home that's been beautifully updated in Marshwood at The Landings. New features include: Vinyl Plank flooring, new carpet, flat ceilings (no popcorn), lighting and plumbing fixtures, newer roof, fresh paint - inside & out. The kitchen has been totally renovated to include new shaker style cabinets, granite countertops, backsplash, and stainless steel appliances. Both bathrooms have new double vanities, countertops, mirrors, and more. The home is conveniently located just minutes from the main gate. You are sure to love this wonderful home and desirable community!