3153 Bay St
3153 Bay St

3153 Bay Street · No Longer Available
Location

3153 Bay Street, Scottdale, GA 30002
Scottdale

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Blocks from public transportation, close to parks, schools, downtown Decatur, the Farmers Market and restaurants. Fresh Interior paint; carpet (1 yr), new bathroom vanity...Eat-in kitchen area, Central air & heat. Basic black appliances are included, along w/ onsite washer & dryer hook-ups. Utilities NOT included. (Call to schedule a showing...Available in Nov) 12 month lease; $1300 security deposit* Rental references a MUST; NON-refundable $55 application fee per adult. SERIOUS APPLICANTS ONLY No walk-ups. Property occupied.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3153 Bay St have any available units?
3153 Bay St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottdale, GA.
What amenities does 3153 Bay St have?
Some of 3153 Bay St's amenities include in unit laundry, carport, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3153 Bay St currently offering any rent specials?
3153 Bay St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3153 Bay St pet-friendly?
No, 3153 Bay St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottdale.
Does 3153 Bay St offer parking?
Yes, 3153 Bay St offers parking.
Does 3153 Bay St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3153 Bay St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3153 Bay St have a pool?
No, 3153 Bay St does not have a pool.
Does 3153 Bay St have accessible units?
No, 3153 Bay St does not have accessible units.
Does 3153 Bay St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3153 Bay St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3153 Bay St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3153 Bay St has units with air conditioning.
