hardwood floors pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors Property Amenities pet friendly

Quality 3/1.5 Brick House in West Rome $895 - This is a great house in West Rome. It has everything you need with all the updates and a large fenced backyard. It has beautiful hardwood floors, new paint, new electrical, new plumbing and HVAC. The application fee is $30 and you must meet all of our requirements. We perform criminal background and credit checks.



The rent is $895 with a $895 deposit. 1 year lease. Please visit our website www.RidgeBerryRentals.com for more details and to apply. We perform criminal background and credit checks. No evictions or felonies. Must have proof of income and residential history with a 550 credit score.



No Cats Allowed



