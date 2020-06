Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Imagine living downtown in the heart of Rome in a recently renovated, open concept loft apartment. This 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment features beautiful granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, tiled shower/ bath combo, wood floors and your own private balcony. Enjoy the convivence of street level retail shopping, bars and restaurants just steps below your new home. Take advantage of being walking distance from the rivers, the library and much more!!!