All apartments in Rome
Find more places like 240 Broad Street C.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rome, GA
/
240 Broad Street C
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

240 Broad Street C

240 Broad St · (858) 255-0905
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Rome
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

240 Broad St, Rome, GA 30161

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit C · Avail. Aug 1

$1,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Unit C Available 08/01/20 Broad St Loft - Rome - Property Id: 314807

Rare 2/2 br/ba renovated loft in most popular block on Broad st. Beautiful views of the clock tower and you can enjoy LIVE music from your living room at the Moonroof next door! In the middle of everything yet tucked away behind Broad st facing the church and clock tower!
What a location; right in the middle of Rome's best dining and shopping, 1 block from the river, yet the this back loft offers quite living.
A Premier Boutique 2BR 2BA Address in the Heart of Historic District! Offering sublime location, Next door to Mellow Mushroom, Great Harvest, Shops, Restaurants! Soaring High ceilings & beautifully articulated, sun-splashed interior space, walk-in closet & Brand New Electric Range, tons of cabinet space, Washer/Dryer in Unit with lots of storage space! Outstanding Gourmet kitchen with outdoor space for grilling, great for entertaining nowhere to be found in downtown Rome!
Broad Street Address with Quiet Backstreet Views. Walk score is 94.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/240-broad-street-rome-ga-unit-c/314807
Property Id 314807

(RLNE5943701)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 240 Broad Street C have any available units?
240 Broad Street C has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 240 Broad Street C have?
Some of 240 Broad Street C's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 240 Broad Street C currently offering any rent specials?
240 Broad Street C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 240 Broad Street C pet-friendly?
Yes, 240 Broad Street C is pet friendly.
Does 240 Broad Street C offer parking?
No, 240 Broad Street C does not offer parking.
Does 240 Broad Street C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 240 Broad Street C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 240 Broad Street C have a pool?
No, 240 Broad Street C does not have a pool.
Does 240 Broad Street C have accessible units?
No, 240 Broad Street C does not have accessible units.
Does 240 Broad Street C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 240 Broad Street C has units with dishwashers.
Does 240 Broad Street C have units with air conditioning?
No, 240 Broad Street C does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 240 Broad Street C?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Rome 3 Bedrooms

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GAChattanooga, TNSandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GASmyrna, GAKennesaw, GA
Canton, GAWoodstock, GADouglasville, GAAcworth, GACartersville, GALithia Springs, GAVinings, GA
Milton, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GAHolly Springs, GAMableton, GAOxford, AL

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
The University of Tennessee-Chattanooga
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity