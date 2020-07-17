240 Broad Street C

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

Unit C Available 08/01/20 Broad St Loft - Rome - Property Id: 314807



Rare 2/2 br/ba renovated loft in most popular block on Broad st. Beautiful views of the clock tower and you can enjoy LIVE music from your living room at the Moonroof next door! In the middle of everything yet tucked away behind Broad st facing the church and clock tower!

What a location; right in the middle of Rome's best dining and shopping, 1 block from the river, yet the this back loft offers quite living.

A Premier Boutique 2BR 2BA Address in the Heart of Historic District! Offering sublime location, Next door to Mellow Mushroom, Great Harvest, Shops, Restaurants! Soaring High ceilings & beautifully articulated, sun-splashed interior space, walk-in closet & Brand New Electric Range, tons of cabinet space, Washer/Dryer in Unit with lots of storage space! Outstanding Gourmet kitchen with outdoor space for grilling, great for entertaining nowhere to be found in downtown Rome!

Broad Street Address with Quiet Backstreet Views. Walk score is 94.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/240-broad-street-rome-ga-unit-c/314807

Property Id 314807



(RLNE5943701)