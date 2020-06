Amenities

151 Melody Lane, NW Available 05/18/20 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms - Brookstone HOA - This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex located in the Brookstone HOA. The kitchen includes a stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher. There is a garage. Lawn care is provided. The tenant is responsible for electricity and water. This unit has central heating and air conditioning. It is total electric.



No Pets Allowed



