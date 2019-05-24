All apartments in Redan
6297 Marbut Farms Trail

Location

6297 Marbut Farms Trail, Redan, GA 30058

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming spacious house perfect for a family looking to lay down some roots! Featuring durable hardwood floors, freshly painted walls, and lots of windows throughout accentuates the finer things this house has to offer. The kitchen comes with all necessary appliances, ample cabinet space, and an eat-in kitchen for people to gather around. After a long day at work sit on the large wooden balcony and enjoy the greenery surrounding and relax from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Walking distance to the local high school and close to highways leaves you with the opportunity to spend less time driving and more time living. Call today to make this your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6297 Marbut Farms Trail have any available units?
6297 Marbut Farms Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
Is 6297 Marbut Farms Trail currently offering any rent specials?
6297 Marbut Farms Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6297 Marbut Farms Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 6297 Marbut Farms Trail is pet friendly.
Does 6297 Marbut Farms Trail offer parking?
No, 6297 Marbut Farms Trail does not offer parking.
Does 6297 Marbut Farms Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6297 Marbut Farms Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6297 Marbut Farms Trail have a pool?
No, 6297 Marbut Farms Trail does not have a pool.
Does 6297 Marbut Farms Trail have accessible units?
No, 6297 Marbut Farms Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 6297 Marbut Farms Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 6297 Marbut Farms Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6297 Marbut Farms Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 6297 Marbut Farms Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
