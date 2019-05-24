6297 Marbut Farms Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming spacious house perfect for a family looking to lay down some roots! Featuring durable hardwood floors, freshly painted walls, and lots of windows throughout accentuates the finer things this house has to offer. The kitchen comes with all necessary appliances, ample cabinet space, and an eat-in kitchen for people to gather around. After a long day at work sit on the large wooden balcony and enjoy the greenery surrounding and relax from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Walking distance to the local high school and close to highways leaves you with the opportunity to spend less time driving and more time living. Call today to make this your new home!