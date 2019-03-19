2045 Scarbrough Drive

Amenities
Move-in Ready 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Adorable Ranch with Front Deck In Quiet Neighborhood. Neutral Paint, Flooring. Sunny Kitchen Includes Appliances.Master On The Main With 2 More Bedrooms And Baths. Nice Private Fenced In Backyard Perfect For Those Backyard Barbeques.
Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score.
County:Fulton
Subdivision: Scarborough Square
Sq. Footage: 1204
Year Built: 1986
Beds 3 / Baths: 2.5
SCHOOLS
Elementary School: Miller Grove
Middle School:Miller Grove
High School: Panola Way
Smoking: No
Lease Terms: 12 Months
Deposits: 1001
