2045 Scarbrough Drive

MOVE IN SPECIAL: SIGN 13 MONTH LEASE GET SECOND MONTH FREE! CALL 404-522-1952 FOR MORE INFORMATION.( NOT APPLICABLE FOR SECTION 8)



Move-in Ready 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Adorable Ranch with Front Deck In Quiet Neighborhood. Neutral Paint, Flooring. Sunny Kitchen Includes Appliances.Master On The Main With 2 More Bedrooms And Baths. Nice Private Fenced In Backyard Perfect For Those Backyard Barbeques.



Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score.Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed.



County:Fulton

Subdivision: Scarborough Square

Sq. Footage: 1204

Year Built: 1986

SCHOOLS

Elementary School: Miller Grove

Middle School:Miller Grove

High School: Panola Way

Smoking: No



Lease Terms: 12 Months



Deposits: 1001

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.