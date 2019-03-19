All apartments in Redan
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2045 Scarbrough Drive

2045 Scarbrough Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2045 Scarbrough Drive, Redan, GA 30088

Amenities

patio / balcony
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
bbq/grill
MOVE IN SPECIAL: SIGN 13 MONTH LEASE GET SECOND MONTH FREE! CALL 404-522-1952 FOR MORE INFORMATION.( NOT APPLICABLE FOR SECTION 8)

THIS HOME DOES NOT ACCEPT SECTION 8
Move-in Ready 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Adorable Ranch with Front Deck In Quiet Neighborhood. Neutral Paint, Flooring. Sunny Kitchen Includes Appliances.Master On The Main With 2 More Bedrooms And Baths. Nice Private Fenced In Backyard Perfect For Those Backyard Barbeques.

Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score.Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed.

County:Fulton
Subdivision: Scarborough Square
Sq. Footage: 1204
Year Built: 1986
Beds 3 / Baths: 2.5

SCHOOLS
Elementary School: Miller Grove
Middle School:Miller Grove
High School: Panola Way
To schedule a showing at your convenience, click on the button below:

Schedule a Self Showing
Smoking: No

Year Built: 1986

Lease Terms: 12 Months

Deposits: 1001
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2045 Scarbrough Drive have any available units?
2045 Scarbrough Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
Is 2045 Scarbrough Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2045 Scarbrough Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2045 Scarbrough Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2045 Scarbrough Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redan.
Does 2045 Scarbrough Drive offer parking?
No, 2045 Scarbrough Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2045 Scarbrough Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2045 Scarbrough Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2045 Scarbrough Drive have a pool?
No, 2045 Scarbrough Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2045 Scarbrough Drive have accessible units?
No, 2045 Scarbrough Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2045 Scarbrough Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2045 Scarbrough Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2045 Scarbrough Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2045 Scarbrough Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

