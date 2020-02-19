1903 Madras Ct

Amenities

dishwasher walk in closets oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath end unit Single Family Home located in a quiet cul-de-sac. The main floor includes a spacious great room that leads to an open dining room and kitchen. The 2nd floor features an owner's suite with a private bath and walk in closet. Additionally, upstairs are 2 more bedrooms and another full bath! You will also be able to enjoy family time in the Family room with 1/2 bathroom. Did I mention the great location?! You are minutes from I-20. Close to Atlanta so you do not spend time in traffic, and there is plenty of shopping and eateries close by. Housing Voucher accepted, must be a 3 bedroom voucher