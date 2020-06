Amenities

stainless steel air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning range stainless steel Property Amenities

This is a beautiful home in a convenient neighborhood. It features 5 bedrooms 3.5 baths and a spacious master bedroom and large secondary bedrooms. Very rare to find a 5 bedroom in this price range. Large kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Home is close to shopping and all major highways. This is a must see. HVAC system and roof are less than 5 years old.



No pets



Good credit, renters insurance, and 3 times seasoned income required. $45.00 per adult app fee. $100.00 doc prep fee.