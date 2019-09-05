All apartments in Redan
Last updated September 5 2019 at 11:15 AM

1595 Burnstone Drive

1595 Burnstone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1595 Burnstone Drive, Redan, GA 30088

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
pool
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
***BACK ON THE MARKET***NOW SHOWING***LIVING HERE WILL ENVY YOUR FRIENDS! LARGE 3 BEDROOM 3 BATH TOWNHOME - ***LOOKING FOR A TENANT WHO CAN MOVE IMMEDIATELY***

Hurry to see this townhome before it's gone! Large bedrooms and baths will accommodate you comfortably! Ideally located in a desirable area of Stone mountain!

OTHER FEATURES INCLUDE:

- 3 Large bedrooms
- 3 Baths with ensuite to master
- Open kitchen
- Living and Dining
- 2 Car attached garage
- Small fenced backyard
- Super nice community with pool

You will LOVE the convenience of being close to highways, shopping, restaurants and excellent schools!

To view this home, please call Yahya at 404-334-7195 for a private showing. We look forward to getting you in the home of your DREAMS!

Ray White Property Management: A company that cares about its tenants!

(RLNE2694272)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1595 Burnstone Drive have any available units?
1595 Burnstone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
What amenities does 1595 Burnstone Drive have?
Some of 1595 Burnstone Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1595 Burnstone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1595 Burnstone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1595 Burnstone Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1595 Burnstone Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redan.
Does 1595 Burnstone Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1595 Burnstone Drive offers parking.
Does 1595 Burnstone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1595 Burnstone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1595 Burnstone Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1595 Burnstone Drive has a pool.
Does 1595 Burnstone Drive have accessible units?
No, 1595 Burnstone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1595 Burnstone Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1595 Burnstone Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1595 Burnstone Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1595 Burnstone Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
