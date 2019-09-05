1595 Burnstone Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking pool garage

***BACK ON THE MARKET***NOW SHOWING***LIVING HERE WILL ENVY YOUR FRIENDS! LARGE 3 BEDROOM 3 BATH TOWNHOME - ***LOOKING FOR A TENANT WHO CAN MOVE IMMEDIATELY***



Hurry to see this townhome before it's gone! Large bedrooms and baths will accommodate you comfortably! Ideally located in a desirable area of Stone mountain!



OTHER FEATURES INCLUDE:



- 3 Large bedrooms

- 3 Baths with ensuite to master

- Open kitchen

- Living and Dining

- 2 Car attached garage

- Small fenced backyard

- Super nice community with pool



You will LOVE the convenience of being close to highways, shopping, restaurants and excellent schools!



To view this home, please call Yahya at 404-334-7195 for a private showing. We look forward to getting you in the home of your DREAMS!



Ray White Property Management: A company that cares about its tenants!



(RLNE2694272)