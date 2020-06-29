All apartments in Peachtree Corners
Find more places like 5868 Norfolk Chase Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Peachtree Corners, GA
/
5868 Norfolk Chase Road
Last updated November 19 2019 at 6:05 AM

5868 Norfolk Chase Road

5868 Norfolk Chase Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Peachtree Corners
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

5868 Norfolk Chase Road, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
SPACIOUS TOWNHOUSE, IN A BEAUTIFUL GATED COMMUNITY WITH A OVERSIZE MASTER BEDROOM, FULL FINISHED BASEMENT WITH A LARGE BONUS ROOM. GREAT LOCATION WITH NEARBY RESTAURANTS AND SHOPPING CENTER. 10 MIN TO HIGHWAY 285.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5868 Norfolk Chase Road have any available units?
5868 Norfolk Chase Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree Corners, GA.
What amenities does 5868 Norfolk Chase Road have?
Some of 5868 Norfolk Chase Road's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5868 Norfolk Chase Road currently offering any rent specials?
5868 Norfolk Chase Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5868 Norfolk Chase Road pet-friendly?
No, 5868 Norfolk Chase Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peachtree Corners.
Does 5868 Norfolk Chase Road offer parking?
No, 5868 Norfolk Chase Road does not offer parking.
Does 5868 Norfolk Chase Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5868 Norfolk Chase Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5868 Norfolk Chase Road have a pool?
No, 5868 Norfolk Chase Road does not have a pool.
Does 5868 Norfolk Chase Road have accessible units?
No, 5868 Norfolk Chase Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5868 Norfolk Chase Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5868 Norfolk Chase Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 5868 Norfolk Chase Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5868 Norfolk Chase Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Columns at Peachtree Corners
3400 Peachtree Corners Cir
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
The Atlantic Peachtree Corners
3383 Holcomb Bridge Rd
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Park at Peachtree Corners
3341 Peachtree Corners Cir
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Spaulding Hills
6701 Winterbrook Ct
Peachtree Corners, GA 30360
Veranda Estates
6516 Spalding Dr
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Cortland Peachtree Corners
510 Guthridge Court Northwest
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Barrington Hills
3352 Chelsea Park Ln NW
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Veranda Knolls
100 Ivey Park Lane
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092

Similar Pages

Peachtree Corners 1 BedroomsPeachtree Corners 2 Bedrooms
Peachtree Corners 3 BedroomsPeachtree Corners Apartments with Parking
Peachtree Corners Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GA
Jackson, GAPowder Springs, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College