Last updated September 18 2019 at 3:40 PM

4928 Scotts Creek Trail Northwest

4928 Scotts Creek Trl · No Longer Available
Location

4928 Scotts Creek Trl, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Bright, open floor plan! Kitchen updates includes granite counters, stainless appl's, wine rack, built-in microwave. Vaulted living room, HUGE dining room & extra large bedrooms. Finished basement with lots of storage, office, Rec Room & Wet Bar. Deep 2 car garage. . Walk to shops, parks, restaurants.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4928 Scotts Creek Trail Northwest have any available units?
4928 Scotts Creek Trail Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree Corners, GA.
What amenities does 4928 Scotts Creek Trail Northwest have?
Some of 4928 Scotts Creek Trail Northwest's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4928 Scotts Creek Trail Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
4928 Scotts Creek Trail Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4928 Scotts Creek Trail Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 4928 Scotts Creek Trail Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 4928 Scotts Creek Trail Northwest offer parking?
Yes, 4928 Scotts Creek Trail Northwest offers parking.
Does 4928 Scotts Creek Trail Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4928 Scotts Creek Trail Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4928 Scotts Creek Trail Northwest have a pool?
No, 4928 Scotts Creek Trail Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 4928 Scotts Creek Trail Northwest have accessible units?
No, 4928 Scotts Creek Trail Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 4928 Scotts Creek Trail Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 4928 Scotts Creek Trail Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4928 Scotts Creek Trail Northwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 4928 Scotts Creek Trail Northwest does not have units with air conditioning.
