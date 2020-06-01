4928 Scotts Creek Trail Northwest

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage stainless steel microwave

Unit Amenities granite counters microwave stainless steel Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Bright, open floor plan! Kitchen updates includes granite counters, stainless appl's, wine rack, built-in microwave. Vaulted living room, HUGE dining room & extra large bedrooms. Finished basement with lots of storage, office, Rec Room & Wet Bar. Deep 2 car garage. . Walk to shops, parks, restaurants.



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.