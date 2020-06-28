6150 Ellery Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking pool garage

Executive rental - luxurious Townhouse near Historic Downtown Norcross! This home ALL the upgrades-10 ft ceilings,Custom Closets & cabinetry,designer drapery, custom lighting etc... Huge Master Retreat w/ massive Walk-In Closet + Sitting Room w/ Access to Private Covered Porch. Spacious Gourmet Kitchen & Breakfast Area. Welcoming Foyer/Sitting Area w/Open Family Rm& Dining Rm. The secondary bedrooms have private full baths. Great location- walk to downtown Norcross shops & restaurants! Neighborhood amenities include SALT WATER POOL, cabana, fire pit, parks.