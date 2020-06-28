All apartments in Norcross
Last updated October 1 2019 at 7:38 AM

6150 Ellery Street

6150 Ellery St · No Longer Available
Location

6150 Ellery St, Norcross, GA 30071

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
Executive rental - luxurious Townhouse near Historic Downtown Norcross! This home ALL the upgrades-10 ft ceilings,Custom Closets & cabinetry,designer drapery, custom lighting etc... Huge Master Retreat w/ massive Walk-In Closet + Sitting Room w/ Access to Private Covered Porch. Spacious Gourmet Kitchen & Breakfast Area. Welcoming Foyer/Sitting Area w/Open Family Rm& Dining Rm. The secondary bedrooms have private full baths. Great location- walk to downtown Norcross shops & restaurants! Neighborhood amenities include SALT WATER POOL, cabana, fire pit, parks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6150 Ellery Street have any available units?
6150 Ellery Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Norcross, GA.
How much is rent in Norcross, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norcross Rent Report.
What amenities does 6150 Ellery Street have?
Some of 6150 Ellery Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6150 Ellery Street currently offering any rent specials?
6150 Ellery Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6150 Ellery Street pet-friendly?
No, 6150 Ellery Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Norcross.
Does 6150 Ellery Street offer parking?
Yes, 6150 Ellery Street offers parking.
Does 6150 Ellery Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6150 Ellery Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6150 Ellery Street have a pool?
Yes, 6150 Ellery Street has a pool.
Does 6150 Ellery Street have accessible units?
No, 6150 Ellery Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6150 Ellery Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6150 Ellery Street has units with dishwashers.
