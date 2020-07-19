All apartments in Norcross
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5840 Reps Trace

5840 Reps Trace · No Longer Available
Location

5840 Reps Trace, Norcross, GA 30071

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Location Location!! Beat the Traffic to be anywhere! Close Proximity to 285, P-Industrial, Buford Hwy, Norcross DT, Close by business/office around!
**UPDATED 3 bed 2.5 bath END private unit **MOVE In READY!! all newer stainless steel appliances and Granite Countertop in the bright roomy kitchen. **Easy to clean and maintain wood floor like laminate flooring throughout the entire home** Close to parks, restaurants and other events in downtown Norcross and just a few minutes from the Forum.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

