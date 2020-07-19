5840 Reps Trace

Amenities
Location Location!! Beat the Traffic to be anywhere! Close Proximity to 285, P-Industrial, Buford Hwy, Norcross DT, Close by business/office around!
**UPDATED 3 bed 2.5 bath END private unit **MOVE In READY!! all newer stainless steel appliances and Granite Countertop in the bright roomy kitchen. **Easy to clean and maintain wood floor like laminate flooring throughout the entire home** Close to parks, restaurants and other events in downtown Norcross and just a few minutes from the Forum.