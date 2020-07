Amenities

granite counters dishwasher parking stainless steel fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Take a look at this lovely 3/2 brick ranch on a nice wooded lot. This home has been completely redone on the inside. All new flooring, paint, stainless steel appliances. New granite countertops as well as all new plumbing and electrical fixtures.