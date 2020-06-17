All apartments in Norcross
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:50 AM

5275 Reps Trce

5275 Reps Trace · (404) 662-2322
Location

5275 Reps Trace, Norcross, GA 30071

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1428 sqft

Amenities

parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
Perfect location... This townhouse is located in the heart of everything. It's in close proximity to Peachtree Industrial Blvd, Hwy 141, Holcomb Bridge, Buford Hwy, I-285, I-85, The Forum and so much more. You have two designated parking spots in front of your unit. There are three bedrooms and two and a half baths in the entire unit. This is an end unit townhouse. If this description sound intriguing to you; conduct a drive by of the property and community. If it passes your drive by inspection; contact us for an inside tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5275 Reps Trce have any available units?
5275 Reps Trce has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Norcross, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norcross Rent Report.
Is 5275 Reps Trce currently offering any rent specials?
5275 Reps Trce isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5275 Reps Trce pet-friendly?
No, 5275 Reps Trce is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Norcross.
Does 5275 Reps Trce offer parking?
Yes, 5275 Reps Trce does offer parking.
Does 5275 Reps Trce have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5275 Reps Trce does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5275 Reps Trce have a pool?
Yes, 5275 Reps Trce has a pool.
Does 5275 Reps Trce have accessible units?
No, 5275 Reps Trce does not have accessible units.
Does 5275 Reps Trce have units with dishwashers?
No, 5275 Reps Trce does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5275 Reps Trce have units with air conditioning?
No, 5275 Reps Trce does not have units with air conditioning.
