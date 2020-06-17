5275 Reps Trce

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities gym parking pool

Perfect location... This townhouse is located in the heart of everything. It's in close proximity to Peachtree Industrial Blvd, Hwy 141, Holcomb Bridge, Buford Hwy, I-285, I-85, The Forum and so much more. You have two designated parking spots in front of your unit. There are three bedrooms and two and a half baths in the entire unit. This is an end unit townhouse. If this description sound intriguing to you; conduct a drive by of the property and community. If it passes your drive by inspection; contact us for an inside tour.