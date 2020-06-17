5275 Reps Trce

Amenities
Perfect location... This townhouse is located in the heart of everything. It's in close proximity to Peachtree Industrial Blvd, Hwy 141, Holcomb Bridge, Buford Hwy, I-285, I-85, The Forum and so much more. You have two designated parking spots in front of your unit. There are three bedrooms and two and a half baths in the entire unit. This is an end unit townhouse. If this description sound intriguing to you; conduct a drive by of the property and community. If it passes your drive by inspection; contact us for an inside tour.