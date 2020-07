Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Well maintained townhome in Peachtree Corners convenient to Peachtree Industrial Blvd minutes from I-285.

Open concept with spacious great room opens to formal dining room and fireplace. Large kitchen with new fridge, spacious walk-in pantry, stained cabinets, and granite countertops. Huge master with a small sitting area and large master bath with a huge walk-in closet, and all secondary bedrooms are large. Two car garage and deck. Home is ready for move-in immediately!