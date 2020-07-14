All apartments in Newnan
Newnan Crossing
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:49 AM

Newnan Crossing

151 Parkway N · (619) 389-3406
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

151 Parkway N, Newnan, GA 30265

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 618 · Avail. Aug 21

$934

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 816 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 515 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,284

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1204 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Newnan Crossing.

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
refrigerator
w/d hookup
oven
range
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
volleyball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
online portal
Discover a carefree lifestyle filled with comfort, convenience and style at Newnan Crossing Apartment Homes in Newnan, GA. Located with easy access to Interstate 85 and SR-34/Bullsboro Dr, find yourself minutes away from shopping, dining, and entertainment options at DOWNTOWN NEWNAN and ASHLEY PARK. Enjoy picnics and walking trails at CARL MILLER PARK or attend live shows at THE NIXON CENTRE. These uniquely designed homes feature one, two, three, and four bedroom apartments with fabulous open kitchens and energy efficient appliances along with an open floor plan perfect for entertaining.

At Newnan Crossing Apartments, take advantage of community amenities with resort-style pool and sundeck and heart healthy cardio & fitness studio. Centrally located, Newnan Crossing offers convenient access to the most essential needs of our residents.

ConcordRENTS is the national leader in high quality, customer focused property management of multifamily affordable rental housing communities. Equal

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $65 per applicant
Deposit: $350 up to 2 months rent based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $400 for 1 pet, $600 for 2 pets
limit: 2
rent: $50 for 1 pet/month, $75 for 2 pets/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, 30lbs
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Newnan Crossing have any available units?
Newnan Crossing has 2 units available starting at $934 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Newnan Crossing have?
Some of Newnan Crossing's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Newnan Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
Newnan Crossing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Newnan Crossing pet-friendly?
Yes, Newnan Crossing is pet friendly.
Does Newnan Crossing offer parking?
Yes, Newnan Crossing offers parking.
Does Newnan Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Newnan Crossing offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Newnan Crossing have a pool?
Yes, Newnan Crossing has a pool.
Does Newnan Crossing have accessible units?
Yes, Newnan Crossing has accessible units.
Does Newnan Crossing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Newnan Crossing has units with dishwashers.
Does Newnan Crossing have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Newnan Crossing has units with air conditioning.
