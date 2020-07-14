Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry refrigerator w/d hookup oven range Property Amenities accessible business center gym playground pool bbq/grill volleyball court cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance online portal

Discover a carefree lifestyle filled with comfort, convenience and style at Newnan Crossing Apartment Homes in Newnan, GA. Located with easy access to Interstate 85 and SR-34/Bullsboro Dr, find yourself minutes away from shopping, dining, and entertainment options at DOWNTOWN NEWNAN and ASHLEY PARK. Enjoy picnics and walking trails at CARL MILLER PARK or attend live shows at THE NIXON CENTRE. These uniquely designed homes feature one, two, three, and four bedroom apartments with fabulous open kitchens and energy efficient appliances along with an open floor plan perfect for entertaining.



At Newnan Crossing Apartments, take advantage of community amenities with resort-style pool and sundeck and heart healthy cardio & fitness studio. Centrally located, Newnan Crossing offers convenient access to the most essential needs of our residents.



