Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:35 AM

25 Apartments for rent in Midway, GA with garage

Midway apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily strugg... Read Guide >

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
93 Gloucester Drive
93 Gloucester Dr, Midway, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1450 sqft
93 Gloucester Drive Available 08/14/20 Home For Rent - 3BR, 2BA, Living Room, Eat-in Kitchen, Refrigerator, Stove, Garbage Disposal, Dishhwasher, Laundry Hook-Ups, 2 Car Garage, Fenced Yard (CALL OWNER FOR PET APPROVAL) Legal: LOT 4 GWINNETT

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
1088 Martin Road
1088 Martin Road, Midway, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1700 sqft
GREAT INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY. This home is located in shady oaks townhomes off Hwy 84 in Midway, reasonable commute to both Ft. Stewart Army Base and Hunter Army Airfield. Convenient to parks and schools. Rents for $1200/month.
Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
132 Marshview Drive
132 Marshview Dr, Bryan County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2316 sqft
GREAT RENTAL WITH WATER/DOCK ACCESS! READY AUGUST 1, 2020 4bd/2ba, all brick home located in Waterford Landing Subdivision.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
115 Sycamore Way
115 Sycamore Way, Liberty County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1555 sqft
115 Sycamore Way Rent - $1350 Fantastic 3 BR, 2 BA Brick Home in Midway! Liberty County Schools! Located in The Villages at Limerick off Coastal Hwy 17 with super easy access to Fort Stewart! Single Story Home with Privacy Fenced Back Yard!

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
135 Smoke Rise Road
135 Smoke Rise Rd, Bryan County, GA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2062 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Richmond Hill in the Creekside subdivision. Granite countertops with an island and breakfast bar in the kitchen. Master bedroom featuring ensuite bathroom with garden tub and large shower on the main floor.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
22 Units Available
Latitude at Richmond Hill
401 Buckeye Dr, Richmond Hill, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,024
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
LUXURY APARTMENTS near Savannah, GA! Welcome to Latitude at Richmond Hill, where we've carefully combined the comforts and convenience of home with stylish and modern touches.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
75 Golden Rod Loop
75 Golden Rod Loop, Richmond Hill, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2054 sqft
75 Golden rod Loop Rent - $2150 Executive home in Richmond Hill! Community has Swimming Pool and Playground! Close to Schools, Recreation Center, Shopping and I95! Cottage Style Home has All The Bells and Whistles! Open Concept Floor Plan!

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1504 River Oaks Drive
1504 River Oaks Dr, Richmond Hill, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2972 sqft
Take a 3D tour of this home https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=8eAakPpVNFr Low maintenance living in Richmond Hill's Gated Community of River Oaks. Enjoy a community that is right along the Great Ogeechee River.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
794 Forest Street
794 Forest Street, Hinesville, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,975
2800 sqft
Large property on 2 acres in the heart of Hinesville. The great room area with fireplace opens to a large eat in kitchen with stainless appliances, granite countertops, and tile backsplash and large cooled sunroom.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1317 Castleoak Drive
1317 Castleoak Dr, Bryan County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2302 sqft
This beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home is just over 2300 sq. ft. and is located in the amenity-filled neighborhood of Buckhead East.

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
520 Dalcross Drive
520 Dalcross Dr, Bryan County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
3243 sqft
Stunning 4 bed/2.5 bath 3243 sq ft home located in the coveted Buckhead community. Built 2012.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
525 Dalcross Dr.
525 Dalcross Dr, Bryan County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,300
2974 sqft
525 Dalcross Dr. Available 07/11/20 525 Dalcross - Beautiful, well maintained 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom home with a bonus loft. Almost 3000 sq feet! Granite counter tops, large kitchen island. Large master suite and large fenced in backyard.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
607 Caroline St
607 Caroline Street, Hinesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$975
1491 sqft
607 Caroline St Available 07/21/20 House for Rent - 3 BR, 2 BA, Living/Dining Combo, Family Room, Refrigerator, Stove, Garbage Disposal, Dishwasher, Laundry Hook-Ups, 1 Car Garage, Fenced Yard, Great Room, (CALL OWNER FOR PET APPROVAL) (RLNE2578619)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
574 Huckleberry Ln
574 Huckleberry Lane, Hinesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
574 Huckleberry Ln Available 07/23/20 574 Huckleberry Ln - 3 Bdrm 2 Ba, Kitchen, Living Room, Dining Room, Family Room/ Den, Laundry Room, Utility Room, Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups, Screened Porch, Fenced in Backyard,

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1415 Brittney Lane
1415 Brittney Lane, Hinesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$950
1415 Brittney Lane Available 06/23/20 - 3 Bdrm, 2 Ba, Formal Living Room, Beams Throughout the Living Room, Family Room, Eat-in-Kitchen, Formal Dining, Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Disposal, Fireplace, Firepit in Backyard, Laundry Room W/ Washer

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
120 Sail Maker Lane
120 Sail Maker Ln, Bryan County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
3404 sqft
120 Sail Maker Lane Available 06/15/20 4 Bedroom/2.5 Bathroom Single Family Home in Creekside - Richmond Hill - TAKE A 3D TOUR OF 120 SAIL MAKER LANE! https://my.matterport.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
428 Floyd Circle
428 Floyd Circle, Hinesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1697 sqft
428 Floyd Circle Available 07/14/20 Home For Rent - 3 BR, 2 BA, Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen, Refrigerator, Stove, Garbage Disposal, Dishwasher, Fireplace, 2 Car Garage, Fenced Yard (Pets Allowed With A Non Refundable Pet Fee of $300.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
263 Laurenburg Dr
263 Laurenburg Dr, Bryan County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1572 sqft
263 Laurenburg Dr Available 07/07/20 Richmond Hill, Buckhead- 263 Laurenburg Dr- 3Br,2Ba - This home is located in the Buckhead subdivision, with lots of live oaks. It has 3Br/2Ba, 1572 Sq ft, 2 car garage, and a fenced in yard.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
114 Salt Grass Circle
114 Salt Grass Cir, Bryan County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2529 sqft
114 Salt Grass Circle Available 06/19/20 114 Salt Grass Circle * Richmond Hill, GA * $2000/month - Breathtaking 4bd/2.5ba home with 2-car garage.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
207 Kennedy Street
207 Kennedy Street, Hinesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1816 sqft
House for Rent - 3BR, 2BA Living Room, Dining Room, Family Room, Eat-in-Kitchen, Refrigerator, Stove, Garbage Disposal, Dishwasher, Fireplace, Bonus Room, Sun Room, Laundry Hook-ups, 2 Car Garage, Fenced Yard, Outside Storage.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
412 Wood Dale Drive
412 Wood Dale Dr, Hinesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1412 sqft
412 Wood Dale Drive Available 07/09/20 - Check out this beautiful home in Sandy Run Estates! This home features a large eat in kitchen with access to wrap porch from dining area. Three spacious bedrooms and two full baths.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
283 Laurel Hill
283 Laurel Hill Cir, Richmond Hill, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1506 sqft
283 Laurel Hill Available 07/10/20 Coming Available Mid-July! Conveniently Located in Richmond Hill! - MORE PHOTOS TO COME of this charming 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Mainstreet.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
30 Oak Side Ct
30 Oak Side Ct, Bryan County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1676 sqft
4 Bd, 2 Ba, Living Rm, Formal Dining, Eat-In Kitchen, Dishwasher, Wood Floors in Living Area, Ceramic Tile in Kitchen and Bathrooms, Granite Countertops, Fireplace, Jacuzzi Tub, 2-Car Garage, 25 x 30 Wire Workshop w/Office, Rear Deck

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
Oak Crest
1 Unit Available
647 Red Oak Lane
647 Red Oak Lane, Hinesville, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2251 sqft
AVAILABLE 06-20-2020. Welcome to your new rental home in the Retreat at Oak Crest. Beautiful two-story foyer. This home features laminate wood flooring in the foyer, dining, great, kitchen & breakfast areas.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Midway, GA

Midway apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

